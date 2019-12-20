Notre Dame 2021 Recruiting: Needs On Offense

Notre Dame has a pretty good idea on what their team will look like in 2020. The Irish also have a good idea on what its needs are for the 2021 recruiting.

This is a class that will once again be on a small side, barring a lot of changes. I expect anything from 18-22 once again. To get to 22 there will need to be unexpected departures between now and the 2021 signing days. Some of that could be forced by the staff as it looks to clear some room for that class.

A small class will impact how high the 2021 class will ultimately be ranked by the services that depend as much on volume as it does quality, but practically speaking having smaller needs can be very, very good for a staff that is coming off three straight successful seasons.

The reason is when your needs are smaller you can focus more on impact talent as opposed to filling out depth. The more resources you have to spend on numbers the fewer resources you have to focus on your top group of players. When your resources can be focused on a smaller pool of players it means much greater attention can be paid to the very top prospects.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the needs for the 2021 class, beginning with the offense.

QUARTERBACK

Projected 2021 Roster: 3

2021 Needs: 1

2021 Commit: Tyler Buchner

Overview: Notre Dame has signed a quarterback in the 2018, 2019 and 2020 classes, and 2020 signee Drew Pyne picked the Irish as a junior. That put the staff in position to get a very early start on identifying its 2021 quarterback, and that’s just what they did. Despite missing his sophomore season with a knee injury, the staff saw enough from San Diego (Calif.) Bishop’s School quarterback Tyler Buchner during his freshman season and the summer camp he attended in South Bend to know he was that player.

Buchner committed to Notre Dame in March and remains solid. The talented quarterback is ranked No. 42 in the nation according to Rivals and No. 50 by ESPN after passing for 4,474 yards and 53 touchdowns as a junior. Buchner is a dangerous runner as well, rushing for 1,610 yards and 28 touchdowns this past season.

RUNNING BACK

Projected 2021 Roster: 6

2021 Needs: 1-2

Overview: Notre Dame has good numbers at running back, but outside of 2020 signee Chris Tyree there are no impact backs. When the 2021 class arrives there is no guarantee that Jafar Armstrong will be back for his fifth season and both C’Bo Flemister and Jahmir Smith will be juniors. There is a definitely need for at least one back in the class, and if the right two backs want to join the staff should think long and hard about taking two.

Beyond numbers, Notre Dame has a need for a back that can be a complementary player with Tyree, a burner that likely isn’t a 15-20 carry per game runner. Landing a back that not only spell Tyree, but play alongside Tyree in two back sets is a must.

The player at the top of the board for Notre Dame is five-star running back Will Shipley from Matthews (N.C.) Weddington. Shipley also has home run speed, but he’s already 200 pounds and his game projects to be more of an every-down type of back. Adding Shipley and Tyree in back-to-back classes would give Notre Dame a dynamic backfield, and a pair of runners that can not only spell each other, but be on the field at the same time.

West Bloomfield (Mich.) running back Donovan Edwards is another player the Irish staff is quite high on, and Edwards recently made another trip to South Bend, but Michigan remains his leader. In a perfect world, Notre Dame would be able to add Shipley and Edwards in the same class, giving the Irish its deepest backfield in years.

WIDE RECEIVER

Projected 2021 Roster: 9

2021 Needs: 2-3

2021 Commit: Deion Colzie, Lorenzo Styles Jr.

Overview: Notre Dame signed just one receiver in the 2019 class, but it was surrounded by a 2018 class that had five pickups and a 2020 class that signed three. All five of the 2018 players earned a redshirt, as did 2019 signee Kendall Abdur-Rahman, which only adds to the young depth on the roster.

Notre Dame went into this cycle looking to add two to three more receivers to the class, but the way the staff has recruited the position in recent seasons the goal in 2021 was to focus even more on adding impact talent. When you stock a roster the way Notre Dame has in recent seasons, you only bring in wideouts that are as good - or even better - than what you already have because depth is no longer an issue.

The staff had three early targets that it placed in the “must get” category, and two of those recruits have already committed to the Irish. Pickerington (Ohio) Central athlete Lorenzo Styles Jr. and Athens (Ga.) Academy wideout Deion Colzie both visited Notre Dame for its Oct. 12 matchup against USC. Colzie committed before the game and Styles committed after it, giving the Irish a tremendous start to the class.

Both are Top 100 recruits, with Styles being a dynamic athlete that can do damage down the field, that can work the quick game and is a big-play threat with the ball in his hands, while Colzie is a tall (6-4, 200) athlete that can stretch the field and win one-on-one battles on the outside. With them already in the fold the staff should now focus on adding another impact talent that complements these two standouts.

TIGHT END

Projected 2021 Roster: 4

2021 Needs: 1

2021 Commit: Cane Berrong

Overview: Both of Notre Dame’s 2018 signees were redshirted as freshmen, and the Irish added the nation’s best one-two punch at tight end in the 2020 class. There is only a “need” for one tight end in the class, and the Irish already added that player in Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County standout Cane Berrong, who ESPN ranks as the No. 22 player in the country.

Berrong is a talented pass catcher that has a lot of room for growth and development despite already being considered one of the best tight ends in the country.

Sources I spoke with early in the process mentioned possibly adding a second tight end, with Aurora (Colo.) Cherokee Trail standout Sam Hart being a top option, but with numbers being what they are and with the young talent the Irish already have on the roster it wouldn’t be a bad idea to use that scholarship on another position.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Projected 2021 Roster: 12

2021 Needs: 4

2021 Commit: Blake Fisher

Overview: All six of Notre Dame’s signees from the 2019 and 2020 classes were ranked as Top 200 recruits, so the players the Irish have landed in recent seasons have been quite talented. The issue, however, is that Notre Dame came up short on numbers in the 2020 class, and the 2018 class only has three players remaining, and it wasn’t a typically strong Notre Dame line class, despite 2018 signee Jarrett Patterson having already earned a starting role.

Barring the addition of another 2020 signee in February, Notre Dame must add at least four blockers in the 2021 class.

There are three bits of good news for the Irish. First, Notre Dame is already off to a great start, having landed the nation’s No. 18 overall player (Rivals) in Avon (Ind.) standout Blake Fisher. A massive (6-6, 330) and talented young blocker, Fisher has the kind of size/power/athleticism combination every team drools over. He also has the kind of high upside talent Notre Dame needs in the 2021 class.

The second piece of good news is the 2021 class nationally is absolutely loaded with offensive linemen. The third piece of good news is that many of those talented linemen are located in areas that are traditionally favorable to Notre Dame (North, East Coast, Catholic schools). There is simply no excuse for Notre Dame to sign anything short of an elite offensive line class in 2021.

It will be needed in order to add not only top-level talent, but also to shore up the depth chart, which is starting to look a bit thin on numbers in future seasons.

