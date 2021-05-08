Notre Dame Recruiting Hot Board: Offense

Notre Dame has six players committed prospects on offense in the 2022 class. The Irish staff has a lot of work to do in order to finish with the kind of elite offensive haul needed to continue moving the program forward.

This is the first installment of what will be a bi-weekly update of where things stand with offensive recruiting for Notre Dame.

Prospects will be broken into four different categories (categories will be explained below), and we'll talk about what direction the Irish are trending with each prospect in those categories.

HOT

Holden Staes, Tight End - Staes is set to announce his decision this evening, and Notre Dame has been in a great position for over a month. Trending: Way Up

Billy Schrauth, Offensive Line - Schrauth announced a Top 4 of Notre Dame, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Michigan way back in October. Every source I speak with tells the same story, Notre Dame is in great shape with the Badger state blocker. He is scheduled to visit Notre Dame the weekend of June 18-20, and I'll be surprised if Schrauth doesn't ultimately go public with a commitment at some point during or after that visit. Trending: Way Up

Carson Hinzman, Offensive Line - Hinzman plans to visit Notre Dame, Iowa, Wisconsin, Alabama and possibly Penn State in June. He's still open, but Notre Dame line coach Jeff Quinn has been on Hinzman for years, and that has paid off so far. Notre Dame will has to close with Hinzman, and both Iowa and Wisconsin remain major players, but I really like the direction this has been going for Notre Dame. Trending: Up

GROWING CONFIDENCE

CJ Williams, Wide Receiver - The recruitment for Williams has been a bit of a roller coaster. Notre Dame was once considered a clear leader, then the Irish faded. In recent weeks the offensive staff has picked it back up and the Irish go into the summer near the top - if not at the top - of the board for Williams. Trending: Up

Jake Taylor, Offensive Line - Taylor is down to Oklahoma, Alabama and Notre Dame. Oklahoma is the perceived leader, and they will also get the last visit. I wouldn't argue the Sooners being in the top spot, but everything I hear and know about Taylor tells me that the Notre Dame visit (June 11-13) could be a game changer for him. Trending: Up

Joe Brunner, Offensive Line - Brunner, like Schrauth, has Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Ohio State sitting in pole position for his recruitment. Notre Dame gets the last visit, but the Badgers are likely going to be tougher to beat for Brunner than Schrauth and Hinzman, and Ohio State is also making a push. Trending: Slightly Up

WORK TO DO

Dallan Hayden, Running Back - Ohio State is the leader for Hayden, I'm not sure anyone disagrees with that. I'm not nearly as sold on the Buckeyes being the lock many believe, and Notre Dame made up major ground when he made his unofficial visit to the South Bend campus in March. The staff must continue turning up the heat on Hayden, but another great visit in June (11-13) could allow the Irish to close the gap and ultimately put itself in position to win this battle. Trending: Up

Nicholas Singleton, Running Back - This seems to be mostly a Penn State vs. Notre Dame battle, but Alabama is also making a push, as is Wisconsin. Those are the four visits Singleton has set up right now. Notre Dame certainly has a puncher's chance, but they aren't in quite the standing now that they were in two months ago. A great visit (June 18-20) could turn things around. Trending: Slightly Down

Gavin Sawchuk, Running Back - Oklahoma has been perceived as the leader for some time, and I believe that to still be true. Oklahoma losing freshman RB Seth McGowan (he was kicked off the team) only makes Sawchuk even more important for the Sooners. Ohio State and Oregon are also making a hard push. Notre Dame is charging hard, and it has paid off, but I still believe the Sooners will be hard to beat. A great visit this summer, preceded by continued relationship building by the staff, could result in the Irish pulling off an upset. Trending: Up

Quinshon Judkins, Running Back - I really don't know much about where things stand with Judkins other than the fact they are in his Top 7 and that he's talked about setting up a visit. Trending: Unknown

Tobias Merriweather, Wide Receiver - I believe Notre Dame is actually in great shape with Merriweather. Programs like Stanford, USC, Oregon, Washington, Tennessee and UCLA are pushing, but the Irish staff has done a great job building this relationship. If Merriweather was planning to commit this summer I would put him in the Growing Confidence list, if not the Hot list, but he told 247Sports' Brandon Huffman that he plans to wait until at least January to decide. So unless Notre Dame can convince him to jump on board following his June (11-13) visit this one will drag on, which means more and more programs can get involved, and Merriweather has always been open to allowing new schools to get into the mix. Trending: Up

Xayvion Bradshaw, Wide Receiver - I know that Notre Dame is making a big push for Bradshaw and I know that he has expressed a great deal of interest in the Irish program. Beyond that Bradshaw doesn't communicate much so I don't yet know just how good of a position Notre Dame is in. The fact he hasn't set up a visit yet, or at least it hasn't been announced, is concerning. Notre Dame has to convince him to visit this summer, but if that happens I'll feel a lot better about this union ultimately taking place. Right now I'm concerned about North Carolina, whose offense right now is far, far more attractive for a wideout. Trending: Stagnant

Taylor Groves, Wide Receiver - Notre Dame has made a recent push for Groves, and he's been quite receptive to their overtures. The Irish staff is recruiting him at wideout, but Groves has expressed a preference for defense. His comments sound a lot like what we heard from Cam Hart during his recruitment, which gives me pause about what he decides to do. Trending: Up

Darrius Clemson, Wide Receiver - Notre Dame has put in work to get Clemons on the board, and he's been receptive to the Irish pitch. He's visited Notre Dame in the past, but he told Irish Breakdown he's unsure if he'll make an official visit. If the staff can't convince him to take an official visit then the odds of him ending up in the class will be slim. Trending: Down

Andre Greene Jr., Wide Receiver - There was a time that Notre Dame was in good position with Greene, but the Irish have faded recently for a number of reasons, partly being Notre Dame liking other prospects more, and Greene feeling the same. If Notre Dame wants him on campus and wants to be a player it needs to turn up the heat. With where things stand with Merriweather and Williams that might not be something they want to do. Trending: Down

Zach Rice, Offensive Line - Notre Dame, Ohio State, Alabama, North Carolina and Virginia are the top programs in the race for Rice, and they will all get summer visits. Notre Dame is slated to host Rice last (June 25-27), and until that visit happens the Irish must be considered behind some of the other top programs. That visit will tell us everything we need to know about Rice and Notre Dame, and until then I'm not overly optimistic about him ending up in South Bend. Trending: Stagnant

Aamil Wagner, Offensive Line - Notre Dame was in great shape with Wagner ... until the moment Ohio State offered him (March 8). The Irish staff did a great job putting itself in strong position with Wagner, but the Buckeye offer was a game-changer. Prospects from Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne rarely don't go to Ohio State if the Buckeyes want them. Notre Dame will get its shot if he makes it to campus on in June, but right now Ohio State will get him on campus first, and I won't be surprised if he commits before ever making it to South Bend. Trending: Down

NEXT IN LINE

RUNNING BACK

Damari Alston

Emeka Megwa

Gi'Bran Payne

WIDE RECEIVER

Nicholas Anderson

Joseph Griffin Jr.

OFFENSIVE LINE

George Fitzpatrick

Jacob Sexton

Hot - Prospects that Notre Dame is trending in a strong direction with, and prospects the Irish appear to be in best position with.

Growing Confidence - There is still work to be done, but Notre Dame is certainly moving in the right direction.

Work To Do - Prospects that are either a long way away from making a decision or prospects that Notre Dame is behind other programs.

Next In Line - Prospects that Notre Dame is recruiting, but these prospects are not necessarily top of the line players at this point.