Notre Dame Commits Move Around In Latest 247Sports Rankings

Most of Notre Dame's commits dropped in the latest 247Sports player rankings for the 2023 class

247Sports has released yet another post-season player rankings update for the 2023 class. Despite the season already being over when the last rankings were released, and despite there being very little camp activity so far, there were many changes, including six of Notre Dame's eight ranked players dropping in the rankings.

The biggest mover in the positive direction was Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep defensive end Keon Keeley, who jumped up to No. 9 in the latest rankings after ranking No. 25 in the last installment.

The other player to jump up the rankings was Denton (Texas) Guyer safety Peyton Bowen, who moved up five spots to No. 72.

I'm sure it's a complete coincidence that the two commits who are still taking visits and being recruited the heaviest are the prospects that moved up the rankings.

Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean linebacker Drayk Bowen dropped 15 spots in the latest rankings, falling down to No. 73 overall. He also lost his five-star status on the composite rankings despite having not played a single game or participated in a single camp since the last ranking.

Concord (Calif.) De La Salle tight end Cooper Flanagan fell out of the Top 100, dropping down to No. 108 overall in the latest rankings, which is down nine spots from the last rankings update. Irvington (N.J.) High School safety Adon Shuler also fell nine spots, dropping down to No. 180 overall.

The biggest faller was Brenan Vernon of Mentor (Ohio) High School. The 6-5, 250-pound end fell 44 spots, going from No. 151 to No. 195. It's quite puzzling to see Vernon's fall from grace with 247Sports when you consider this latest drop came without any new data to evaluate Vernon. It is quite a head scratching change in rankings for Vernon.

Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman cornerback Justyn Rhett fell seven spots to No. 246 and Miami (Fla.) Columbus running back Sedrick Irvin Jr. dropped five spots to No. 247. Those two Notre Dame commits round out the latest 247Sports rankings.

Detroit (Mich.) King quarterback Dante Moore moved up five spots to No. 8 in the rankings. In my view Moore is the top uncommitted target on the board for Notre Dame, regardless of position. Here is the latest ranking for other top Notre Dame targets:

No. 10 - Caleb Downs, Safety

No. 14 - Carnell Tate, Wide Receiver

No. 25 - Samson Okunlola, Offensive Line

No. 27 - Samuel M'Pemba, Athlete

No. 49 - Malik Muhammad, Cornerback

No. 53 - Christopher Vizzina, Quarterback

No. 63 - Charles Jagusah, Offensive Line

No. 87 - Jason Moore, Defensive Line

No. 90 - Malik Hartford, Safety

No. 93 - Jaiden Ausberry, Linebacker

No. 96 - Monroe Freeling, Offensive Line

No. 97 - Rodney Gallagher, Wide Receiver

No. 99 - Justice Haynes, Running Back

No. 123 - Braxton Myers, Cornerback

No. 127 - Micah Tease, Cornerback

No. 128 - Braylon James, Wide Receiver

No. 132 - Ta'Mere Robinson, Linebacker

No. 153 - Christian Gray, Cornerback

No. 174 - Devan Houstan, Defensive Tackle

No. 207 - Jaden Greathouse, Wide Receiver

No. 219 - Derion Gullette, Linebacker

No. 238 - Rico Flores, Wide Receiver

