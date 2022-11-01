Standout 2024 DL TJ Lindsey Ready For Another Trip To Notre Dame

After visiting Notre Dame for the first time during the July 26 weekend, Bryant (Ark.) 2024 defensive lineman TJ Lindsey is set to return this weekend for the team’s matchup with Clemson. Since originally being offered by the Irish on June 30, Lindsey has continued to develop a deep relationship with the Notre Dame staff over the last several months.

Lindsey applauded the staff’s efforts to really sell the vision for him as a part of the program. It has been a full staff effort to make waves with the talented defensive lineman.

"The relationship has been great,” Lindsey said. "We have definitely gotten tighter over the last couple of months. They’ve shown me multiple times I’m a high priority target, and they’d love to coach me.

"I talk to Coach (Marcus) Freeman, (Al) Washington, (Al) Golden, and (Nick) Sebastian multiple times a week,” Lindsey continued. "They see me all over the place, both as a defensive end and a three technique.”

Having already been on campus once, a game day opportunity is going to present a different vantage point for Lindsey. The chance to see everything at a more thorough level and really feel the energy leading up to a big moment is paramount for him.

"I’m looking forward to seeing the atmosphere on game day, what the town is like, pre game traditions, how coaches prepare and how the team prepares,” he explained. "I also want to see the game plan and how the defensive line specifically plays against a great Clemson team.”

Lindsey has been courted by a lot of impressive programs up until this point, and his list promises to expand moving forward. He is in no rush, and plans to make a well thought out and calculated decision.

"I have a lot of time left,” Lindsey said. "I’m only a junior with another year left of visits and offers to come in so I won’t be deciding anytime soon.

"Notre Dame, Arkansas, TCU, Texas, Oklahoma state, Texas Tech and Colorado have all done a really good job recruiting me so far," he added.

There is obvious interest between both sides. Getting Lindsey back on campus for a game day experience is massive to continue their momentum.

Bryant High School is off to a 8-0 start so far this season. That comes off of a 12-1 record and state championship during the 2021 season. With the playoffs set to begin in a couple of weeks, Bryant currently sits as the No. 1 seed in the playoff seating.

The recruiting rankings do not qualify just how talented of a player Lindsey is. The 6-5, 270-pound defensive lineman is a versatile pass rusher who could potentially assume many roles for the Irish.

For defending state champion Bryant Hornets, Lindsey is a dominant fixture on the defensive line, seeing reps all over the front for the team. He is currently unranked by every major recruiting platform besides 247Sports and On3. Both 247Sports and On3 currently have him ranked as a three-star recruit and have him pegged as the No. 23 and No. 25 defensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting class respectively.

Lindsey’s offer list is also beginning to expand with some impressive programs beginning to pull the trigger. Aside from the Irish, Georgia, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, TCU, Missouri, Texas Tech and Colorado are a few of the notable early offers.

