IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

Wisconsin Two-Way Standout 'Super Excited' For Notre Dame Offer

Nathan Erbach

It wasn’t until after his sophomore football season this past year that Fond Du Lac (Wis.) St. Mary’s Springs offensive lineman Billy Schrauth received his first Division I offer.

Western Michigan gave him the good news back in mid-January, and the offers began rolling in after that. He would end January with offers from Wisconsin, Iowa and Central Michigan, and now as we are almost into July several other high major programs have entered the mix.

Penn State, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee, Northwestern, Arizona State and of course, Notre Dame have since extended offers to the 6-5, 280-pound four-star product, and he is just trying to enjoy the process.

“It has been fun and exciting,” Schrauth told Irish Breakdown. “I got my first offer a week after my state championship this past season. After that, offers just started to pour in.”

“I’ve been in contact with a lot of schools since,” he added. “On top of my offers, a few schools down south are a few of the programs I’ve been hearing from. I am trying to build relationships with some SEC coaches down there.”

Notre Dame would join the mix on April 17th after offensive line coach Jeff Quinn jumped on a call with Schrauth, but that wasn’t his first interaction with the Notre Dame coaching staff. The Wisconsin native enjoyed a game day visit to campus back in November when the Irish hosted Boston College.

“That was one of the three schools I was able to visit before the season ended, the other two being Michigan and Iowa,” he said. “It was great. I had a great time down there. I was able to meet some of the coaches.

“In April, Coach Quinn got me, my dad and my step-mom on the phone, and told us he liked the way I played and that I would be a good fit for the program,” he continued. “We were all just super excited.”

As a force on both sides of the ball for St.Mary’s, Schrauth has been recruited by schools to play along both the offensive and defensive line, and he is open to playing either in college. In fact, 247Sports ranks him as the nation's No. 143 overall player and fifth best defensive tackle in the country.

However, Schrauth thinks that offensive line, and offensive guard specifically, will be his eventual landing spot.

“I think it is going to be offensive line, but I just like playing ball,” he said of his future position. “I would be happy to play wherever though. I’m still going to build a relationship with the defensive coaches too, but as of right now, I think I will be sticking at offensive line.”

“We’ve been looking at some film, and Coach Quinn has been pointing out the guard play,” Schrauth continued. “Just the way they move, he thinks my play will transition well to the inside. I think I’m going to play guard.”

With everything going on in the world right now during the Covid-19 pandemic, many athletes have had a difficult time getting into a gym and really improving their bodies and working on their craft. That isn’t the case for Schrauth. He was fortunate enough to have access to a gym through its entirety, and he is thankful for that.

“One of my close buddies, his brother owns a gym, and I have had access to that the whole quarantine.” he mentioned. “He pretty much has everything … squat racks, indoor turf, everything I needed. I’ve been able to put on a lot of weight. It is kind of selfish to say, but this was sort of the best thing that could have happened to me. I was able to spend most of my time in the weight room. I’m up to 280 bounds, and just trying to get big.”

While the pandemic has been a blessing in disguise for the four-star lineman, he is also anxious for it all to end and wants to visit more campuses and get back to Notre Dame. Schrauth would like to come out with a top group here soon, and you can expect that academics and a winning culture will be at the forefront of his decision making process.

“I’m excited to get back out on some visits, and Notre Dame is definitely one of those places I’m going to be at,” said Schrauth. “Academics are important for me, because I need to be able to do something after football. I come from a winning program here at St. Mary’s, and I want to win a national championship wherever I go, so that is going to be a big thing as well. It doesn’t make sense to work so hard and not be a winner. Wherever I go, I want to be able to win a national championship.

“I don’t have a commitment timeline yet, but I do plan on getting something out soon. Maybe a top 8.”

The Notre Dame coaching staff has already handed out several offers to offensive lineman in the class of 2022, and it should be a major focus for the offensive staff in the cycle. Schrauth figures to be a priority target for the Irish moving forward, and the interest early on is being reciprocated.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on twitter: @NathanErbachIB
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Notre Dame Blue Chip Recruiting Ratio

Notre Dame must continue to up its recruiting efforts to get to the next level

RPalmeri

by

Scarponi

Notre Dame Safety Position Could End Up Being Better In 2020

The talent at the safety position is immense, but some key questions must first be answered.

Bryan Driskell

by

Nathan Erbach

Urban Meyer's Formula For Success In 2020 Should Favor Notre Dame

The future Hall of Fame head coach has a formula for success in 2020, and if he's right it should be good for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

chamgel

Notre Dame Has The Nation's Best Offensive Line

The Director of College Awards for the Maxwell Football Club ranked the Notre Dame offensive line as the nation's best blockers.

Bryan Driskell

by

thomasna33

Talented 2022 Athlete Gets Long Awaited Notre Dame Offer

Tennessee athlete Dallan Hayden has wanted a Notre Dame offer for some time, and now he has it

Mason Plummer

by

Nathan Erbach

Freshman Receiver Jordan Johnson Needs Early Action For Notre Dame

Finding a role for freshman wide receiver Jordan Johnson is a must for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

FamousAmos

Notre Dame Freshman Xavier Watts Provides Impact Talent

Despite a three-star ranking, freshman receiver Xavier Watts adds tremendous talent to the Notre Dame depth chart

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Big Time 2022 Center Sees Strong Fit At Notre Dame

Top 50 center Donovan Clingan is one of the top players in the 2022 class, and he likes the fit at Notre Dame

Nathan Erbach

Notre Dame Ranks 10th In Composite Top 25 For 2020

Sporting News put a preseason Top 25 together that compiled rankings from a number of different publications

Bryan Driskell

by

TxIrish

One Notre Dame Player Tests Positive For Covid-19

Notre Dame released a statement saying only one Notre Dame football player tested positive for Covid-19 after the first round of tests, and after talking with multiple sources.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell