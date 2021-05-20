Notre Dame Still Has A Chance For A Strong 2022 Receiver Class

Notre Dame has a lot of work to do when it comes to landing a top wide receiver class, but there are players on the board to make that happen

Notre Dame has one wide receiver committed in the 2022 class (Amorion Walker), but the Fighting Irish need at least two more top players at the position. In my latest recruiting podcast I break down the wide receivers remaining on the board and discuss which prospects are key to landing a top haul at the position.

We begin the show by talking about the needs at wide receiver in the class before diving into what I look for in a top receiver. Next we break down the board and go player-by-player, going over film and then talking about the latest in their recruitment.

Prospects we discuss:

Xayvion Bradshaw

Tobias Merriweather

CJ Williams

Darrius Clemons

Nicholas Anderson

Taylor Groves

Joseph Griffin Jr.

Following that breakdown we answer questions, which leads to more discussion of the ideal wide receiver class, the potential of more receivers being added to the board, a top 2023 target and more.

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter