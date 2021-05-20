Notre Dame Still Has A Chance For A Strong 2022 Receiver Class
Notre Dame has one wide receiver committed in the 2022 class (Amorion Walker), but the Fighting Irish need at least two more top players at the position. In my latest recruiting podcast I break down the wide receivers remaining on the board and discuss which prospects are key to landing a top haul at the position.
We begin the show by talking about the needs at wide receiver in the class before diving into what I look for in a top receiver. Next we break down the board and go player-by-player, going over film and then talking about the latest in their recruitment.
Prospects we discuss:
Xayvion Bradshaw
Tobias Merriweather
CJ Williams
Darrius Clemons
Nicholas Anderson
Taylor Groves
Joseph Griffin Jr.
Following that breakdown we answer questions, which leads to more discussion of the ideal wide receiver class, the potential of more receivers being added to the board, a top 2023 target and more.
