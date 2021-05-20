Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomHockeySI.com
Search

Notre Dame Still Has A Chance For A Strong 2022 Receiver Class

Notre Dame has a lot of work to do when it comes to landing a top wide receiver class, but there are players on the board to make that happen
Author:
Publish date:

Notre Dame has one wide receiver committed in the 2022 class (Amorion Walker), but the Fighting Irish need at least two more top players at the position. In my latest recruiting podcast I break down the wide receivers remaining on the board and discuss which prospects are key to landing a top haul at the position.

We begin the show by talking about the needs at wide receiver in the class before diving into what I look for in a top receiver. Next we break down the board and go player-by-player, going over film and then talking about the latest in their recruitment.

Prospects we discuss:

Xayvion Bradshaw
Tobias Merriweather
CJ Williams
Darrius Clemons
Nicholas Anderson
Taylor Groves
Joseph Griffin Jr.

Following that breakdown we answer questions, which leads to more discussion of the ideal wide receiver class, the potential of more receivers being added to the board, a top 2023 target and more.

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back
2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

CJ WILLIAMS
Recruiting

Notre Dame Still Has A Chance For A Strong 2022 Receiver Class

Isaiah Foskey
Football

2021 Defensive Line Could Be Notre Dame's Best In A Decade

Jayson Ademilola
Football

Midweek Musings: Predicting All-American Breakouts For Notre Dame

Notre Dame Quarterbacks
Football

Notre Dame QB Depth Chart Overview

Avery Davis
Football

Talking Tyler Buchner, QBs, Notre Dame Receiver, Akayleb Evans and More

Defense
Football

Notre Dame vs. Florida State Kickoff Time Announced

Akayleb Evans 1
Football

Tulsa Cornerback Akayleb Evans Is An Intriguing Prospect For Notre Dame

Defense
Football

Notre Dame Post-Spring Depth Chart - Defense

Akayleb Evans
Football

Notre Dame Offers Tulsa Cornerback Transfer