Breaking Down Notre Dame's 2023 Offensive Line Recruiting

Irish Breakdown goes over the latest with Notre Dame offensive line recruiting for the 2023 class

Notre Dame has yet to get on the board with offensive linemen in the 2023 class, but the Fighting Irish staff has a number of talented prospects on the board. Offensive line coach Harry Hiestand will need to close out on the talented recruits, and much of that is the topic of our latest show.

Our show kicks off with a deep dive into the numbers for the class. We break down how the emergence of young standouts Blake Fisher and Joe Alt actually impacts the 2023 class. Unlike past seasons, the Irish staff can't assume that both Alt and Fisher will be around for four years, which puts even more pressure on the staff to load up on talented tackles in the 2023 class.

Following that analysis we dive into where things stand with individual recruits. We break down the recruitments for Charles Jagusah, Monroe Freeling, Austin Siereveld, Sam Pendleton, Sullivan Absher, Elijah Paige, Samson Okunlola and Knijeah Harris.

After breaking down the line we answer subscriber and listener questions.

