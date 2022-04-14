Breaking Down The Notre Dame 2023 Offensive Tackle Targets

Irish Breakdown goes in the film room to take a look at the offensive tackle targets on the board for Notre Dame

Notre Dame needs offensive tackles in the 2023 class, and it needs really talented tackles at that. The good news for Notre Dame is that the staff has offered some of the nation's very best offensive tackles.

In our latest show we went into the film room to break down four of the top tackles on the board for Notre Dame.

Before diving into the film we first spent some time with a little Football 101. During that portion of the show we go over the traits and skills we look for when breaking down offensive tackles.

Our film room section begins with a breakdown of Rock Island (Ill.) Bishop Alleman offensive tackle Charles Jagusah, who On3 ranks as a five-star recruit. We break down the things we love about Jagusah but also show how his game still has a lot of room for growth.

Next we turn to the best pure left tackle on the board, Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Academy athlete Monroe Freeling. The 6-7, 285-pound blocker is a very, very talented player, but we begin his portion of the break down with clips of him playing basketball.

We stay in the Carolinas for our next break down when we go over Belmont (N.C.) South Point offensive tackle Sullivan Absher. The 6-7, 285-pounder is a powerful player that plays in an option offense, and he brings unique versatility to the game.

Our show wraps up with a break down of Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle offensive tackle Elijah Paige. Paige is a really sound player with a lot of upside.

After our film session we answered questions from our subscribers and listeners.

