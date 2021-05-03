Breaking Down The Commitment Of Eli Raridon To Notre Dame

Breaking down the commitment of tight end Eli Raridon, who pledged to Notre Dame this weekend

Notre Dame picked up a commitment from West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley tight end Eli Raridon, and it's an important pickup for the Fighting Irish.

In the latest podcast the commitment of Raridon and what's next at tight end are the primary topics of conversation.

At the beginning of the episode I discuss how tight end recruiting has evolved over the last year and the role that Raridon's emergence played in that. We discuss the needs at tight end in the class and then dive into Raridon's game. That is followed by analysis of how he fits into the Notre Dame offense.

Next we talk about what's next when it comes to recruiting the tight end position now that Raridon is in the class.

After breaking down Raridon's commitment we have a Q&A session where we talk about Raridon, Holden Staes, 2022 recruiting (a lot of linebacker talk) and also talk about the Notre Dame players that were drafted this past weekend.

You can also watch the episode below:

Related Content

Eli Raridon Commits To Notre Dame

Class Impact: TE Eli Raridon To Notre Dame

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter