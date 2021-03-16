Breaking Down The Commitment Of CB Jaden Mickey To Notre Dame

We broke down the commitment and game of cornerback Jaden Mickey, who pledged to Notre Dame this weekend

Notre Dame picked up a commitment from cornerback Jaden Mickey, who committed to the Fighting Irish on Sunday. We talked about the Mickey commitment in the latest WSBT Sportsbeat segment with Darin Pritchett.

1:40 - We start off talking about the first two things that stand out about Mickey on film. The focus here is on his extremely quick feet and how he compares for former Notre Dame All-American Julian Love athletically.

2:48 - Next we talk about the challenge of not seeing junior film of so many players. With many states not allowing high school football in the fall, many of the 2022 class don't have film beyond their sophomore seasons. We talk about what coaches need to do to overcome the lack of film.

5:28 - The conversation shifts back to Mickey, and we discuss if Mickey projects to have the talent to come in and compete as a freshman, or if he is more of a developmental player. We discuss how the level of competition he plays against in high school factors into analysis of him at this point.

7:33 - With first-year defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman taking over we discuss what we are learning early on from him in regards to what he is looking for in the secondary compared to the previous coordinators.

9:31 - Now that Mickey is in the class we talk numbers and needs in the class at cornerback.

10:47 - Next we talk about Mickey's projection at the next level, and how to properly evaluate him from a star-rankings vs. impact standpoint.

