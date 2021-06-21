Breaking Down Notre Dame's Crucial Recruiting Weekend

Notre Dame had another important weekend of recruiting and Irish Breakdown has the latest intel about the visitors

Notre Dame held its second important official visit weekend of the summer and it was another loaded group of recruits. Notre Dame's push to land a Top 5 class will include pulling off an upset or two from the weekend.

The video below breaks down the weekend and provides the latest intel about the visits.

Content includes:

*** A look at where things stood with elite safety Xavier Nwankpa coming into the weekend and where things stand after the visit.

*** The latest with standout defensive end Cyrus Moss and whether or not the Irish were able to gain ground with him.

*** Notre Dame has a "big three" at running back, and this weekend the Irish hosted Nicholas Singleton. We talk about the latest with the talented native of Pennsylvania.

*** What we are hearing about the wide receivers that were on campus and where things stand with defensive back Jayden Bellamy.

*** Nuggets on Notre Dame's committed players that visited this weekend.

