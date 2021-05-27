Notre Dame Recruiting: Breaking Down The 2022 Cornerback Board

Notre Dame has a chance to land an outstanding group of cornerbacks in the 2022 class

Notre Dame has struggled to consistently land strong cornerback classes for much of the last 20 years. After signing one of the better cornerback groups of the last decade in the 2021 class, Notre Dame has a chance to land an equally strong group in the 2022 class.

In the video below I break down current Notre Dame cornerback commit Jaden Mickey, the next five cornerbacks on the board, discuss the latest with their recruitments and break down the "ideal class" for Notre Dame in 2022.

After a brief discussion of cornerback recruiting in 2022, and the possibility of the class being done by the end of the summer, I begin by talking about what I look for in a cornerback from an evaluation standpoint.

13:35 - Breaking down Notre Dame cornerback commit Jaden Mickey.

21:17 - Breaking down top Notre Dame cornerback target Benjamin Morrison and his recruitment.

30:29 - Breaking down top Notre Dame cornerback target Devin Moore and his recruitment.

45:01 - Breaking down top Notre Dame cornerback target Nakai Martinez and his recruitment.

53:12 - Breaking down top Notre Dame cornerback target Jayden Bellamy and his recruitment.

1:03:45 - Breaking down Top Notre Dame cornerback target Jyaire Brown and his recruitment.

Following that break down we have a Q&A session with Irish Breakdown subscribers and listeners. In that portion of the video we talk a lot about what is the ideal secondary class that Notre Dame must sign in the 2022 class to close the gap on the top programs.

