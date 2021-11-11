Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    Breaking Down The Commitment Of OL Aamil Wagner To Notre Dame

    Breaking down the commitment of 2022 OL Aamil Wagner to Notre Dame
    Author:

    Notre Dame picked up a surprise commitment when 2022 offensive tackle Aamil Wagner picked the Irish over Kentucky, Ohio State, Penn State and Maryland. It was a surprise, but it also an important commitment for Notre Dame. The Dayton (Ohio) Wayne stand gives the Irish a much-needed second offensive tackle in the class.

    Here is my breakdown of Wagner and what this commitment means for Notre Dame.

    The show begins with a bit of a background on this commitment. Next we dive into Wagner's recruiting rankings and what that means to the class. That leads into more important conversations like how landing Wagner fills a big need in the class, how he fits into the Irish offense and of course we step into the film room to break down Wagner's game.

    Notre Dame isn't done recruiting offensive linemen in the 2022 class, and we wrap up the analysis with a breakdown of who is left on the board and what kind of potential this OL class has should it land that prospect.

    Aamil Wagner Commits To Notre Dame

    Class Impact: Aamil Wagner Commits To Notre Dame

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Read More

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Aamil Wanger 2
    Recruiting

    Breaking Down The Commitment Of OL Aamil Wagner To Notre Dame

    2 minutes ago
    Kyle Hamilton
    Football

    Notre Dame Safety Kyle Hamilton Still Not Cleared To Play

    1 hour ago
    Aamil Wagner 1
    Recruiting

    Class Impact: OL Aamil Wagner Commits To Notre Dame

    7 minutes ago
    Aamil Wagner
    Recruiting

    Notre Dame Lands 2022 Offensive Tackle Aamil Wagner

    2 hours ago
    Keon Keeley
    Recruiting

    Notre Dame 2023 Commits Big Board

    6 hours ago
    Tyler Buchner
    Football

    Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner Is A Special Player That Is Just Scratching The Surface

    8 hours ago
    Jayson Ademilola
    Football

    Stacking Up The Notre Dame Defense vs Virginia Offense

    5 hours ago
    JJ Starling
    Basketball

    Breaking Down The Notre Dame 2022 Hoops Recruiting Class

    12 hours ago