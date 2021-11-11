Breaking Down The Commitment Of OL Aamil Wagner To Notre Dame

Notre Dame picked up a surprise commitment when 2022 offensive tackle Aamil Wagner picked the Irish over Kentucky, Ohio State, Penn State and Maryland. It was a surprise, but it also an important commitment for Notre Dame. The Dayton (Ohio) Wayne stand gives the Irish a much-needed second offensive tackle in the class.

Here is my breakdown of Wagner and what this commitment means for Notre Dame.

The show begins with a bit of a background on this commitment. Next we dive into Wagner's recruiting rankings and what that means to the class. That leads into more important conversations like how landing Wagner fills a big need in the class, how he fits into the Irish offense and of course we step into the film room to break down Wagner's game.

Notre Dame isn't done recruiting offensive linemen in the 2022 class, and we wrap up the analysis with a breakdown of who is left on the board and what kind of potential this OL class has should it land that prospect.

Aamil Wagner Commits To Notre Dame

Class Impact: Aamil Wagner Commits To Notre Dame

