After landing two commits last week, the Notre Dame 2021 wide receiver class is now among the nation's best.

SI All-American recruiting director John Garcia joined me to break down the class.

Notre Dame now has commitments from Deion Colzie, Lorenzo Styles Jr. and Jayden Thomas. All three are composite four-star recruits and rank among the nation's Top 300 players.

As I broke down this weekend, this is arguably Notre Dame's best wide receiver haul of the Brian Kelly era, at least from a recruiting rankings standpoint.

Garcia joined me to go through analysis of each player. He breaks down each player individually and what he sees from each player on film. Following that analysis, Garcia talks about how this class complements each other so well, and how it stacks up against the nation's best receiver classes.

We finish by discussing the one uncommitted player that could put the Irish class over the top.

