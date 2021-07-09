Talking Brian Kelly and Recruiting, CJ Williams, Jaylen Sneed, Benjamin Morrison and RB Recruiting

We talked about a number of different Notre Dame recruiting topics in the latest WSBT Sportsbeat segment

In the latest WSBT Sportsbeat segment we talked a lot about Notre Dame football recruiting. We talked about Brian Kelly's increased involvement in recruiting, the latest with wide receiver CJ Williams, linebacker Jaylen Sneed, cornerback Benjamin Morrison, the latest in running back recruiting and a possible new approach to secondary recruiting.

The show kicks off with a little banter between Sean and I, and during that I talk about how Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston was actually the best high school football player I saw when I was a young kid.

3:09 - When we get to the recruiting content we begin by talking about my recent article about Brian Kelly's ramped up efforts on the recruiting trail. We also discuss what might be the motivation behind Kelly's changes.

7:30 - We talk briefly about the news that Notre Dame was hiring Dre Brown to be a recruiting analyst for the Irish offense.

10:06 - Next we talk about 2022 wide receiver CJ Williams. We discuss how important he is as a recruit and also what the latest is with his recruitment.

12:14 - The topic turns to running back recruiting after the loss of Nicholas Singleton. What should Notre Dame do now at running back and why the presence of 2022 commit Jadarian Price has the Irish in good shape at running back.

13:19 - I evaluate the job that Lance Taylor has done recruiting running backs at Notre Dame.

15:00 - Next we talk about the latest with linebacker Jaylen Sneed and just how good the 2022 linebacker class for Notre Dame would be if he chooses the Irish.

16:46 - Next we talk about cornerback Benjamin Morrison, who is scheduled to announce a commitment to either Alabama, Washington or Notre Dame next week.

18:46 - We wrap things up by talking about the fact Morrison would make for four corners in the 2022 class after signing four corners in the 2021 class. I discuss why this is a bit of an "ahead of the curve" recruiting strategy.

