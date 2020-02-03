Chris Tyree Named A SI All-American

Sports Illustrated released its inaugural high school All-American squad, and Notre Dame 2020 running back signee Chris Tyree has made the list. Tyree was named to the second-team All-American team.

It was an absolutely loaded year at running back, so Tyree making the All-American team at the position is quite an accomplishment. Here is what SI Director of Recruiting John Garcia Jr. said about Tyree:

"Tyree is a true change of pace back who also presents an impeccable body of work as a prep star. The Notre Dame signee, who won the fastest man competition at The Opening Finals each of the last two years, averaged 10 yards per touch as a senior despite battling through injury. Few in the class have the combination of start-stop ability, straight-line speed and receiving skill Tyree does."

Tyree finished his career ranked No. 2 on the Irish Breakdown commit list, behind only tight end Michael Mayer, who surprisingly did not make SI's All-American team. Here is what I wrote about Tyree and why I ranked him so high while other networks were dropping him in the rankings.

"It has been decades since Notre Dame landed a running back with the explosiveness that Chris Tyree brings to the game. Tyree twice won the fastest man competition at the Nike Football The Opening Finals, and as a sophomore and junior he had the fastest 55-meter dash time in the country for his class.

"Tyree is an explosive runner, and if he gets a step he is going to score. Tyree can hit home runs in a number of ways; he can quickly explode through inside run lanes on inside zone or power runs and he can outrun the defense to the perimeter. Where Tyree is most dangerous is on perimeter runs like outside zones and sweeps where the defense has to work laterally, and Tyree is able to explode vertically through open run lanes for big gains.

"Tyree has quick feet and is elusive in space. His balance is top notch, and once his footwork improves from a technique standpoint you’ll see his suddenness and make-you-miss skills take off. Tyree shows good patience, vision and second-level anticipation skills, and he’s a decisive runner that is willing to put his shoulder down and ram the defense when the need is there.

"Tyree is a weapon in the pass game as well, finishing his career with 49 receptions for 695 yards and three scores. He’s dynamic in the screen game, but he’s also shown the ability to line up in the slot and run routes effectively, he can catch the ball on the run and he’s even had to go outside and win one-on-ones on the perimeter. The Thomas Dale star rushed for 3,930 yards and 37 touchdowns in his career, and he returned four kickoffs and two interceptions for touchdowns in his career.

You can read more about Tyree and the rest of the Notre Dame 2020 signees HERE.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IrishBreakdown/