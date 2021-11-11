Class Impact: OL Aamil Wagner Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame picked up a very intriguing commitment today when it landed Dayton (Ohio) Wayne offensive tackle Aamil Wagner. For some time it appeared Wagner was a lock to Kentucky, but the Fighting Irish staff was able to get it done late.

Let's take a look at Wagner and how his commitment impacts the Notre Dame 2022 recruiting class.

NOTRE DAME CLASS IMPACT

Wagner is the 22nd player to commit to Notre Dame in the 2022 class. He's the 11th offensive commit and the fourth offensive lineman. With Wagner in the class it means three of the four offensive line commits are Top 200 prospects on the composite list.

Notre Dame came into this cycle needing depth and upside talent on the offensive line, and tackle was especially a need. The Irish have three talented young tackles already on the roster in Blake Fisher, Joe Alt and Tosh Baker, but behind them the depth chart is quite thin, with only freshman Caleb Johnson also projecting as a pure tackle.

Ty Chan filled an early need at tackle but the Irish staff needed one more pure tackle in the class, and Wagner is certainly a pure tackle at 6-6 and 265 pounds with very long arms. Whether or not Wagner pans out remains to be seen, and he's a bit of a boom or bust prospect, which I'll discuss below. But by landing him the staff met its needs, it landed two long offensive tackle prospects that grade out well athletically and both have high ceilings.

Now it comes down to development, but from a recruiting standpoint they met their needs. Wagner ranking as the No. 116 overall player by ESPN, 247Sports and On3 also means the Irish are adding a quality prospect that will boost the recruiting class rankings.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Wagner is a very long and athletic prospect, and in those two regards he projects extremely well to the next level. He is quick out of his stance, he has good agility and change of direction skills and he has the length you want on the edge.

Wagner also has impressive natural strength for a player that weighs just 265 pounds. One of the things that surprised me on his film, even going back to his sophomore season, was how aggressive he was in the run game and his compete level in the run game. To be honest I assumed, before watching him, that he'd be an athletic finesse player that had to work on the run game, but it's the run game where he thrives the most in high school.

The Wayne star does have a high ceiling in the pass game but he needs a ton of work mechanically. His footwork is a mess and he doesn't always use his athleticism to his advantage. That can be improved upon with good coaching, so that's not really a concern, assuming Notre Dame has an offensive line coach who can teach proper technique.

When you look at his length, athleticism, natural power and watch his tape this is a prospect with a very, very high ceiling. There is no doubt about that. There is one absolutely HUGE question mark with Wagner, and it's why Notre Dame and Ohio State both didn't have him as a take early on. That is his frame.

Wagner is incredibly skinny, and it's not that he is listed at 265 that concerns me. He'll get to 300 pounds, anyone can get to 300 pounds. The question/concern is can he get there with good weight and can he have the mass/strength to play like a 290+ pound player. He has a thin, athletic upper body that looks more like a defensive end or tight end than an offensive lineman, and he has very thin legs for an offensive line prospect. That makes me question just how much he'll be able to fill out and add good weight that doesn't start taking away from his athleticism.

Wagner is the prototypical boom or bust prospect. If he can fill out with good weight and gets good coaching he could be very good. If he can't fill out or he doesn't get good coaching he'll never play a meaningful snap. Notre Dame is clearly betting on the former.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter