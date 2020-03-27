IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Class Impact: David Abiara To Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame has picked up a commitment from Mansfield (Texas) Legacy four-star defensive end David Abiara.

Abiara had previously narrowed down his offer list to a top seven that included the Fighting Irish, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State and Baylor.

Getting the 6-4, 240-pound edge rusher in the class and beating out those schools was a coup for defensive line coach Mike Elston.

CLASS IMPACT

Notre Dame signed just one end in the 2018 recruiting class (Justin Ademilola), but following that class’s first season, the staff moved linebacker Ovie Oghoufo to the Vyper (drop) end position, which added a second talented edge rusher to the class.

Notre Dame signed two more ends in the 2019 class (Isaiah Foskey, NaNa Osafo-Mensah) and two more in the 2020 class (Jordan Botelho, Alexander Ehrensberger). The strong recruiting from Elston in recent seasons has put Notre Dame in position where it can focus on impact talent over recruiting to meet specific numbers needs.

Bringing in two ends is the ideal target range for Notre Dame, and landing anything beyond that is a luxury and more about finding an impact player that is just too good to pass up than having a need. What Notre Dame needs in this class is high-end talent.

That makes landing Abiara important for the Irish. Abiara is a raw young player with a lot of tools, which is what Elston seems to prefer. We’ve seen him develop a number of raw but talented young players into difference makers at Notre Dame, and Abiara brings that kind of projection to the class.

With Abiara now in the fold, Elston can focus on finding another high-ceiling talent to add to the 2021 class. Don’t be surprised if Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken defensive end Jason Onye becomes the next high priority for Elston in hopes of making him the next end in the class.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Elston has recruited a number of defensive linemen that bring positional flexibility to the depth chart, which is a wise way to construct a roster. Abiara is no different in that while being recruited to play the Vyper (drop) spot, he has the traits to play and thrive at both end positions.

Notre Dame likes long linemen, and Abiara is certainly that, checking in at 6-4 with very long arms. He has a thick, powerful frame that could allow him to easily get above 260 pounds, and he has the power and ability to take on (and beat) blockers that project quite well to the strong side position.

Athletically, Abiara has the traits that project well to the Vyper spot. His overall pass rushing repertoire needs work, but he shows a strong burst off the edge, he bends extremely well and shows a natural feel for using his hands and pad level to win around the corner. Abiara is also extremely quick shooting gaps against the run, and despite his height he is adept at winning the leverage battle against the run.

On film there are also clips of Abiara dropping into coverage, so he will show up at Notre Dame with experience with that part of the game. He won’t be as natural in coverage as Daelin Hayes, but his lateral quickness, footwork and range mirror what we saw from Julian Okwara and Jamir Jones in coverage.

When you break down the ends Elston has signed in recent seasons its obvious he likes players that not only possess top-notch length, but he also likes players who show a knack for using their hands effectively. Abiara has extremely fast and powerful hands, and he already does an excellent job shooting his hands at the snap to keep blockers off his body. Once Elston refines his technique his ability to play the run could be special.

Newsletter
https://www.subscribepage.com/irish-breakdown-newsletter
Comments (2)
Brian Smith
Brian Smith

Abiara is a big addition to the Notre Dame class. He's a powerful player that play the edge or possibly move inside, at least during passing downs. There's also something else interesting about adding Abiara to the class.

If Notre Dame will only take one more defensive end within the class, which guy will it be?

Also, would Notre Dame entertain accepting two more defensive ends if one is a true weak side defensive end like Kechaun Bennett?

I will be discussing those topics in a story for Saturday.

No. 1-2
jsully0101
jsully0101

Abiara is very powerful at the point of attack and shows natural instincts.

The most exciting part is that he has so much room to grow technique wise. Extremely high ceiling.

Big time get for Elston and company.

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Notre Dame Lands Texas DE David Abiara

Notre Dame has picked up a commitment from talented defensive end David Abiara

Bryan Driskell

by

Irishfan11

Predicting The Next Five Notre Dame Commits For 2021

Notre Dame needs to get momentum back on the recruiting trail, and there are five prospects that could be next in line to make that happen.

Bryan Driskell

by

thomasna33

Commitment Preview: 2021 OT Landon Tengwall

Previewing the commitment announcement of OT Landon Tengwall, who will decide between Notre Dame and Penn State.

Bryan Driskell

by

Irishbob

Notre Dame Moves "To The Top" For Illinois Offensive Lineman

The Notre Dame offer to 2021 Illinois offensive lineman was a game changer

Jack Sullivan

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Recruiting: 5 Must Get Recruits On Defense

There are five defensive recruits that are key to Notre Dame landing a Top 5 recruiting class in 2021.

Brian Smith

by

pete

Busy Second Round For Notre Dame Players In Latest Draftwire Mock

Three former Notre Dame players are in round two of the latest Draftwire Mock Draft

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

PODCAST: Latest At Notre Dame And Irish Breakdown

The latest episode goes over the latest happenings in the word of Notre Dame and also some exciting changes at Irish Breakdown!

Bryan Driskell

by

Jpirish58

Notre Dame Backcourt Will Be The Key To A 2021 Tournament Run

Notre Dame could have one of the ACC"s top backcourts in 2020-21

Bryan Driskell

by

dbhenders

Breaking Down Mel Kiper Jr's Big Board

Taking a look at where Notre Dame players fall in Mel Kiper Jr.'s updated Big Board

Bryan Driskell

by

Irishfan11

SI Big Board - No. 42: Notre Dame DE Julian Okwara

Sports Illustrated ranked Notre Dame defensive end Julian Okwara ranked 4 in its Top 50 Big Board for the 2020 NFL Draft

Bryan Driskell