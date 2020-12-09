Class Impact: Devin Aupiu Commits To Notre Dame

Breaking down how the commitment of Devin Aupiu impacts the Notre Dame 2021 class and the Irish depth chart

Notre Dame picked up another defensive end commitment when it landed Oxnard (Calif.) Pacifica standout end Devin Aupiu.

According to MaxPreps, Aupiu finished his junior season with 62 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. He had eight sacks as a sophomore. Aupiu also had 12 pass break ups and two forced fumbles during the 2019 season.

Aupiu earned offers from USC, Utah, UCLA, Arizona State, California, Washington State, Vanderbilt, Kansas and Oregon State. Aupiu previously committed to UCLA back in April.

Let's take a look at how the commitment of Aupiu impacts the Notre Dame 2021 recruiting class and the Fighting Irish depth chart.

CLASS IMPACT

Aupiu is the 24th player to commit to Notre Dame and the 11th defensive player. The 6-5, 220-pound athlete is the third defensive end to pick Notre Dame, and he joins a class that also has Jason Onye and fellow California native Will Schweitzer.

Notre Dame has two players on the end depth chart from the 2020 class, two from the 2019 class and two from the 2018 class. The talent level of those three classes is quite good, but the 2021 class needed an influx of high-upside players, and the goal for the staff from the beginning was to land three edge players.

Adding Aupiu to the class gives Notre Dame its third end, and while he isn't ranked as high as David Abiara - the end the Irish lost in the class - Aupiu is a better need fit in that he's a more natural player for the Vyper (drop) position. Aupiu also has a ceiling every bit as high as Abiara, he'll just need more time to physical develop.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Aupiu is the typical end we've seen Notre Dame land in recent seasons. No, he isn't a highly ranked player (he's a consensus three-star), and he'll need more time to develop than top prospects. That's been true of many recent Irish pickups in recent season.

He's listed at 6-5 and 220 pounds, but his frame is outstanding. Aupiu should be able to get to 250 pounds with relative ease, and his length is truly outstanding. Defensive line coach Mike Elston loves long athletes on the edge, and Aupiu has top-notch length.

Like most young linemen, Aupiu needs to add a lot of strength, but he has a solid punch. What jumps out at me is how well Aupiu uses his length. In most instances he does an excellent job of keeping blockers off his body, and his block destruction potential is impressive. As he gets stronger this should become a major weapon in his arsenal against the run game.

Aupiu will need to enhance his overall pass move repertoire, but he shows a natural feel for getting under the pads of tackles on the edge. His close is good, and as he adds more strength and grows into his body he should develop a better natural burst.

Right now his overall skillset is ideally suited for the Vyper position in the Irish defense. He would need to show the ability to drop into coverage, but his frame and edge rushing potential fit that position well.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter