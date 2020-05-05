Class Impact: Cornerback Philip Riley To Notre Dame

Notre Dame has landed Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale four-star cornerback Philip Riley, giving first-year position coach Mike Mickens his first huge victory on the recruiting trail.

Riley picked Notre Dame over programs like Oregon, Washington, Virginia Tech, Florida State and Clemson.

He also received offers from Penn State, Texas, USC, Miami (Fla.), Iowa, Louisville, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Minnesota, Washington State, Boston College, Iowa State, Colorado, Duke, Texas Tech, Maryland, Vanderbilt, Kansas, Illinois and Oregon State.

Let’s take a look at what the commitment of Riley means to the Notre Dame 2021 recruiting class and the Notre Dame roster.

CLASS IMPACT

With two corners on the roster from both the 2019 and 2020 classes, Notre Dame is in a decent spot depth wise, and even with the loss of 2020 signee Landon Bartleson the Irish have good upside and talent at the position.

What Notre Dame needed in the 2021 class was players with higher upsides, but also at least one or two corners that could come in and compete right away. Notre Dame will not have Shaun Crawford in 2021 and TaRiq Bracy will be in his final season, so the Irish cannot afford to land any project type players in this class.

Landing Riley is important because he fits that need, he’s a well-built, smart and sound corner that has the tools to physically handle playing and competing the moment he steps foot on campus. That is very important for this class, so checking that box off makes Riley’s commitment even more impactful.

Notre Dame could easily land just two cornerbacks and call it a day, so getting one of the two on board in May is very important. It accomplishes two objectives, with the first being the most obvious, it gets Notre Dame halfway to its minimum number in the class. Two, it allows Mickens to now zero in on who his next couple of “wants” are at the position, and he can now talk to them about needing to start making decisions sooner rather than later now that room is getting tight.

This isn’t the same as trying to manipulate players into a commitment, it’s an honest assessment that forces other prospects to show their cards in regards to their interest level in Notre Dame. If a player is genuinely interested it means he’ll set up a visit very soon and take other steps to really show his interest level. If he isn’t, then he’ll continue to slow-play visit decisions and continue to be “open,” which then allows Mickens to know who is, or isn’t, serious about Notre Dame.

If the right two players want to come then Mickens and the staff should be able to easily add a third corner in the class.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Riley is an intriguing player when it comes to his fit at Notre Dame, and the reason is parts of his game line up quite nicely with all three cornerback positions: field, boundary, slot.

The 6-0, 190-pound corner is a physical player in both coverage and as a tackler. He is a highly effective press cornerback, and as he cleans up his transition technique he’ll have the ability to open and run with ease. He can also play off-man and use his instincts to jump routes and break on the football. Those traits fit perfectly with the different ways Notre Dame has used the boundary cornerback the last two seasons.

Riley is extremely effective at block destruction thanks to his size, powerful hands and competitiveness. He takes good angles to the football, he’s a sound tackler and he is smart enough to sniff out quick throws and screens. Riley also shows the ability to jam wideouts as well as the long speed to cover posts. All those traits make him suited for the field corner position.

Finally, Riley’s ability against the run, his foot quickness and his instincts in coverage also fit well against the run. The ability to beat blocks is vital to that position in its ideal form, and the fact he’s already 190 pounds and strong means he can put up a fight against bigger players (tight ends) as well. He hasn’t done it on film, but I could see Riley also developing into a strong blitzer, another slot trait.

Having that kind of positional versatility only makes Riley even more valuable. It also increases his odds of competing very early for playing time. Wherever there is a need early on the staff can move him there and expect him to handle the duties at a high level.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter