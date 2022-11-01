Notre Dame Commit Roundup: Standouts From Week Ten

It was a massive weekend for Notre Dame football, traveling to Syracuse and leaving with a 41-24 victory over the No. 16 team in the country. It was also a huge weekend for several top Irish commits with various states beginning playoffs.

The excitement for the future of Notre Dame football was present in all corners of high school football. With playoff victories, historic performances and opportunity to extend their seasons, the Irish commits showed exactly why the staff is so high on each one of them.

Let’s take a look at a few of the standout performances from this past weekend.



RB JAYDEN LIMAR - Lake Stevens 57, Glacier Peak 17

During the team’s 57-17 victory over Glacier Peak this past week, it was business as usual for Limar, rushing for 103 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries. While there weren’t a ton of explosive plays on the day, Limar ran tough all day, including near the goal line.

It was also a monumental weekend for Jayden’s brother Jayshon Limar, who was offered by Notre Dame. The 2025 recruit was beyond excited for the opportunity, as was his older brother.

Lake Stevens (7-2) is set to take on Bethel (2-5) on Friday.



WR/RB DYLAN EDWARDS - Derby 49, Newton 20

During Derby’s 49-20 victory over Newton this past week, Edwards once again showed why he is one of the more dynamic play makers in all of high school football. Edwards rushed for 266 yards and three touchdowns on just fifteen carries. He also hauled in the lone completion of the day for 26 yards.

Edwards averaged an outstanding 18.3 yards on his 16 touches in this contes.

On the season, he has rushed for 1,533 yards and 23 touchdowns on just 142 rushes. He has also hauled in 12 receptions for 144 yards in the passing game.

Derby (7-2) will continue its playoff journey on Friday when they welcome Lawrence (6-3) to town.

WR JADEN GREATHOUSE - Westlake 45, Bowie 0

It was another monumental performance for Greathouse during Westlake’s 45-0 blowout victory over Bowie this past week. On the day, the senior hauled in eight receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns.

On the season, Greathouse has now recorded 40 receptions for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has also been an outstanding producer as a punt returner, averaging 14.9 yards per return and taking back three punts for scores.

Westlake (9-0) will take on Johnson (4-5) at home on Friday night.



LB DRAYK BOWEN - Andrean 28, Leville 6

Bowen continues to be a dynamic two-way star for Andrean, rushing for 218 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries during the team’s 28-6 victory over Leville.

He is, of course, also a substantial contributor on the defensive side of the football. Bowen collected 15 total tackles and two tackles for loss during the game.

Moving on to the second round of the state playoffs, Andrean (7-3) will travel to Bremen (8-4) on Friday. Andrean is fueled by the impact of Bowen on both sides of the ball, and will need another big performance from him this week.



CB MICAH BELL - The Kinkaid School 38, St. John’s 28

It was another big week for Bell, who was the main catalyst for The Kinkaid School in their 38-28 victory over St. John’s. The senior rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries in the victory.

The playoff push continues, and Kinkaid School (6-4) will be traveling to Episcopal (7-2) on Saturday. The two teams faced off a couple of weeks ago and Episcopal came out on top 21-15 in that particular matchup.

Bell will need to be a big time performer in this rematch. The Texas speedster has rushed for 1,186 yards and 14 touchdowns in ten games.



S BEN MINICH - Lakota West 43, Lebanon 0

In the team’s first round of the playoffs, Lakota West dominated Lebanon by a score of 43-0. The team maintained their undefeated record and once again showed just how good they have been this season, out scoring their openers 408-92 on the season.

A big reason for that success is Minich, who makes a variety of plays on the offense, defense and special teams side of the football for the Firebirds. He is a part of a stellar defensive unit that has given up only 8.4 points per game. You can see Minich running the alley, making plays in the run game and impacting the pass on a week to week basis.

Lakota West (11-0) will take on Princeton (9-2) in the second round of the playoffs this week. The two teams faced off earlier this season with Lakota West coming out on top 31-7.



