Notre Dame Commits Named Max Preps All-Americans

A pair of future Notre Dame players were named Max Prep All-Americans.

Alexandria (Ky.) Covington Catholic tight end Michael Mayer was named a second-team All-American for seniors while San Diego (Calif.) The Bishop's School quarterback Tyler Buchner was named a first-team Junior All-American as an all-purpose player.

It is a deep year at tight end in the 2020 class, and Mayer is among the very best.

"The 2020 Notre Dame signee was named the Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year after being a big-time playmaker on both sides of the ball. He had over 900 yards receiving and 15 touchdowns while racking up 90 tackles and four interceptions for the 5A state champs and No. 25 team in the country."

Mayer played in the All-American Bowl this past weekend and scored a touchdown for the East squad.

Buchner missed all but a quarter of the 2018 season with a knee injury, but he bounced back with a vengeance during his junior season.

"The 2021 Notre Dame commit was in the mix to be named Junior of the Year. He threw for 4,474 yards and 53 touchdowns while rushing for 1,610 yards and 28 more scores."

Notre Dame currently has the number one ranked recruiting class in the country for 2021, and Buchner is a key part of that.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IrishMaven/