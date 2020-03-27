IrishBreakdown
Notre Dame Lands Texas DE David Abiara

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame has picked up a commitment from Mansfield (Texas) Legacy four-star defensive end David Abiara.

The talented Texan becomes the second defensive lineman to commit to the Fighting Irish, joining Top 100 defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio, who committed back in June. 

Defensive line coach Mike Elston has recruited his position extremely well in recent seasons, and in the 2021 class he was looking for high upside talents to add to his already loaded position group. That is exactly what Abiara brings to the Irish class, he's on the raw side, but his ceiling is quite high, which is why he became an early priority for the Irish staff.

After visiting Notre Dame in February, Abiara narrowed down his list of favorites to the Irish, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Baylor and Oklahoma State. Prior to the dead period, Abiara had planned to visit LSU and Oklahoma, but Elston was able to get him to jump in the class prior to making those trips.

The 6-4, 240-pound end was listed in Brian Smith's breakdown of five "Must Get" recruits on defense, so this is a significant pickup for the Irish. Abiara is ranked as the No. 293 player in the country according to ESPN.

The Legacy star made six sacks in seven games as a junior. He earned offers from Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Baylor, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Virginia Tech, Minnesota, Northwestern, Colorado, Washington State, Texas Tech, Arizona State and Kansas.

Comments (7)
t13bru
t13bru

Look at that. Good coaches get the job done.

No. 1-6
Irishfan11
Irishfan11

Great news! Elston is the man

Irishbob
Irishbob

Good job by coach Elston,Hoping they can get j.onye in this class

Slap of Reality
Slap of Reality

Important get...lets get that recruiting momentum back....

jsully0101
jsully0101

The Irish defensive line class is looking like it’ll have some really high upside when it rounds out.

I’m starting to feel better with defensive back recruiting, which is could give the Irish a top 10 class if the staff executes on that front.

Irishfan11
Irishfan11

I still think Onye is a must get.

