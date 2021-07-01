Notre Dame Defensive End Recruiting Has Become Elite

Notre Dame has become a force nationally when it comes to recruiting the defensive end position

One of the excuses for Notre Dame struggling over the last 20-plus years has been about the inability to recruit and develop top level edge rushers. That was true for many years, but it started to change early in Brian Kelly's tenure, at least to a degree.

Notre Dame produced players like Stephon Tuitt (2011-13) and Romeo Okwara (2012-15), but the past three seasons have completely changed - and erased - that narrative.

In the last two drafts Notre Dame had four of its defensive ends get picked in the fifth round or higher. Notre Dame's 2018 defensive end depth chart was absolutely loaded, and that group played a huge role in the team's 12-0 regular season record and first-ever College Football Playoff berth.

That success has led to a boost in defensive end recruiting that has truly taken off in the last six months.

2019-20 BEGINS THE RISE

Notre Dame went after Concord (Calif.) De La Salle two-way standout Isaiah Foskey in 2019 and ultimately beat out Ohio State, Michigan and Washington to land him.

Foskey wasn't the highest ranked recruit, but his tools and upside were special. I gave Foskey a five-star upside grade coming out of high school, and he started to flash that potential a season ago.

Notre Dame also landed NaNa Osafo-Mensah in that class, dipping into the Lone Star State to beat the Texas Longhorns for him.

In 2020 the Irish once again went out West for another talented end, beating Washington for Hawai'i standout Jordan Botelho. At just over 6-2 he doesn't possess the length of the other ends that Notre Dame has pursued, but his explosiveness and motor was something the Irish coaches coveted.

That two-year group also included project Alexander Ehrensberger, who stands 6-7 and is over 250 pounds. It was a strong two-year haul that put the future depth chart in good position.

2022-23 IS NEXT LEVEL GOOD ... CHECK THAT, IT'S ELITE

Notre Dame currently has five defensive ends committed in the 2022 and 2023 class, and it's an incredibly talented group. All five have committed to Notre Dame since Marcus Freeman was hired as the defensive coordinator for the Irish.

The combination of Freeman and defensive line coach Mike Elston has proven to be dangerous for opposing programs.

Notre Dame landed three ends in the 2022 class that possess 5.0 upside grades on the Irish Breakdown board: Tyson Ford, Aiden Gobaira, Darren Agu.

Notre Dame beat Oklahoma to land Ford, they beat Penn State or Gobaira and beat Alabama for Agu. All three stand 6-6 and all weigh at least 225 pounds, with Ford checking in at 260 pounds. The defensive end group is currently the strength of the 2022 Irish class, and I'd put that Notre Dame trio up against any defensive group in the country, and I bet that will hold true when we get to signing day.

This is without question Notre Dame's best defensive end haul since it brought in Aaron Lynch, Tuitt and Ishaq Williams back in 2011. It's the kind of haul that many said Notre Dame was incapable of landing, you know, academics and such other excuses.

This week the Irish landed commitments on back-to-back days from Keon Keeley and Brenan Vernon. Keeley hails from Florida and had offers from the in-state Gators, Florida State and Miami. Vernon was considered by most to be a lock to Ohio State. Notre Dame landed both, something I would not have thought was possible a month ago.

Vernon is a five-star recruit and is ranked as the No. 9 player in the country according to Rivals, and he's very, very good. It is Keeley, however, that has the higher upside grade on my board, which is saying something.

Notre Dame obviously will need to ensure it hangs onto and signs those five ends, but the last time the Irish program landed a two-year defensive end haul like it has committed right now there was a guy named Lou Holtz roaming the sidelines in South Bend.

To have a great defense in the modern game you must be able to rush the quarterback. Notre Dame has done that well in recent seasons, but if the current group of commits is as good as I think it is the Fighting Irish front four is about to go to a whole new level over the next half decade.

