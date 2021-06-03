Notre Dame Embarks On Program Defining Month Of Recruiting

Notre Dame has entered a month of recruiting that could determine whether or not the Irish can close the gap and compete for a national title

It has been more than a year since Notre Dame was able to host recruits on campus, but that is now in the rearview mirror. Notre Dame and the rest of college football will be hosting recruits in June, and a strong case could be made that the upcoming month of recruiting is the most important for the Irish staff during the Brian Kelly tenure.

In our latest podcast we break down why the mont of June is so important, and how the success that Notre Dame has over the next month will determine if the Fighting Irish program keeps doing what it has been doing, or if the program can finally close the talent gap and win a national title.

We begin the show by discussing the big picture importance of the month of June. Part of that discussion is a hypothetical "dream class" that could contend for the nation's best, and it's made only of recruits that are visiting in June.

That is followed by a discussion of the key positions that Notre Dame must do well at in June, the specific players that will be on campus and where things stand, and we talk about the "gap closers" that Notre Dame simply must land in the 2022 class.

Following the podcast portion on this topic we answer listener and subscriber questions, and during that period we address the troubling wide receiver recruiting, the talented offensive line class, talk about the one "must-get" player on both sides of the ball and discuss a number of other topics related to the 2022 class.

