Notre Dame Football Extends Offer to 2008 Star Prospect
Notre Dame is hitting the recruiting trail early. Very, very, very early.
Rising high school freshman Marcus Fakatou from Orange, California, received an offer from Notre Dame Monday evening. According to Michael Chen at Fighting Irish Wire, Notre Dame extended its offer to Fakatou after his performance at their first evaluation camp on June 10th.
The young standout is the first member of the 2028 class that Notre Dame has targeted, and it is obvious why.
Already checking in at 6-7 and close to 260 pounds, Fakatou has NFL size with quick feet and agility - you're not doing your job if you're not throwing out offers now to players with his measurables. It'll take a while to find his right position - the athleticism and frame are in place to bulk up into a next-level lineman - but let's just say there's time to figure it out.
This is the recruiting game, and others are coming after Fakatou. Arizona, USC, Utah, Washington, and Auburn are among those also after the guy before he played a snap of high school ball.
Head coach Marcus Freeman and his staff are going national, and they're going early.