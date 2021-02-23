Notre Dame Places Four 2022 Commits In Latest Rivals250

Notre Dame had four players in the latest Rivals250, although all four commitments saw their rankings drop

Rivals has released its updated Top 250 for the 2022 class, and all four Notre Dame commits saw their rankings drop since the last release in December. That likely won’t come as a surprise to those who have followed Rivals over the years.

St. Louis (Mo.) John Burroughs defensive end Tyson Ford remains the lone Top 100 recruit in the Notre Dame class, with Ford checking in at No. 70 overall and as the No. 5 strong side end. Ford fell just six spots since the last rankings update.

Zionsville (Ind.) High School offensive lineman Joey Tanona fell 22 spots, checking in at No. 201 on the list. Tanona played offensive tackle as a sophomore for Zionsville, but he moved to center as a junior and dominated.

Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy offensive tackle Ty Chan fell 20 spots to No. 209. Chan now ranks as the No. 27 offensive tackle in the country. Chan committed to Notre Dame in December.

Notre Dame’s latest commitment came from Denison (Texas) High School running back Jadarian Price. The Texas standout fell 20 spots to No. 230 in the latest Rivals rankings. Price was the first skill player to commit to Notre Dame in the 2022 class.

Notre Dame’s other three commitments - Nolan Ziegler, Jack Nickel and Aiden Gobaira - all remained three-star recruits according to Rivals.

Here is how other Notre Dame targets ranked in the list:

No. 17 - OL Zach Rice

No. 19 - LB Shawn Murphy

No. 24 - DT Caden Curry

No. 25 - DE Dani Dennis-Sutton

No. 27 - WR CJ Williams

No. 31 - WR Tetairoa McMillan

No. 35 - LB Harold Perkins

No. 44 - RB Gavin Sawchuk

No. 46 - S Zion Branch

No. 58 - OL Joe Brunner

No. 59 - LB David Bailey

No. 60 - QB Gavin Wimsatt

No. 63 - LB Jaylen Sneed

No. 71 - LB Niuafe Tuihalamaka

No. 72 - WR Kaleb Brown

No. 78 - WR Tyler Morris

No. 80 - DE Cyrus Moss

No. 84 - S Xavier Nwankpa

No. 86 - S Myles Rowser

No. 92 - OL Tyler Booker

No. 93 - CB Earl Little Jr.

No. 109 - LB Sebastian Cheeks

No. 114 - OL Billy Schrauth

No. 126 - RB Nicholas Singleton

No. 141 - LB Joshua Burnham

No. 159 - RB Dallan Hayden

No. 160 - WR Tobias Merriweather

No. 161 - WR Kaden Saunders

No. 178 - RB Damari Alston

No. 180 - RB Gi'Bran Payne

No. 183 - CB Toriano Pride

No. 198 - OL Aamil Wagner

No. 202 - CB Nikai Martinez

No. 211 - OL Jacob Sexton

No. 223 - DE Teva Tafiti

No. 235 - WR De'Nylon Morrissette

No. 246 - OL Grant Bingham



