Notre Dame Places Four 2022 Commits In Latest Rivals250
Rivals has released its updated Top 250 for the 2022 class, and all four Notre Dame commits saw their rankings drop since the last release in December. That likely won’t come as a surprise to those who have followed Rivals over the years.
St. Louis (Mo.) John Burroughs defensive end Tyson Ford remains the lone Top 100 recruit in the Notre Dame class, with Ford checking in at No. 70 overall and as the No. 5 strong side end. Ford fell just six spots since the last rankings update.
Zionsville (Ind.) High School offensive lineman Joey Tanona fell 22 spots, checking in at No. 201 on the list. Tanona played offensive tackle as a sophomore for Zionsville, but he moved to center as a junior and dominated.
Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy offensive tackle Ty Chan fell 20 spots to No. 209. Chan now ranks as the No. 27 offensive tackle in the country. Chan committed to Notre Dame in December.
Notre Dame’s latest commitment came from Denison (Texas) High School running back Jadarian Price. The Texas standout fell 20 spots to No. 230 in the latest Rivals rankings. Price was the first skill player to commit to Notre Dame in the 2022 class.
Notre Dame’s other three commitments - Nolan Ziegler, Jack Nickel and Aiden Gobaira - all remained three-star recruits according to Rivals.
Here is how other Notre Dame targets ranked in the list:
No. 17 - OL Zach Rice
No. 19 - LB Shawn Murphy
No. 24 - DT Caden Curry
No. 25 - DE Dani Dennis-Sutton
No. 27 - WR CJ Williams
No. 31 - WR Tetairoa McMillan
No. 35 - LB Harold Perkins
No. 44 - RB Gavin Sawchuk
No. 46 - S Zion Branch
No. 58 - OL Joe Brunner
No. 59 - LB David Bailey
No. 60 - QB Gavin Wimsatt
No. 63 - LB Jaylen Sneed
No. 71 - LB Niuafe Tuihalamaka
No. 72 - WR Kaleb Brown
No. 78 - WR Tyler Morris
No. 80 - DE Cyrus Moss
No. 84 - S Xavier Nwankpa
No. 86 - S Myles Rowser
No. 92 - OL Tyler Booker
No. 93 - CB Earl Little Jr.
No. 109 - LB Sebastian Cheeks
No. 114 - OL Billy Schrauth
No. 126 - RB Nicholas Singleton
No. 141 - LB Joshua Burnham
No. 159 - RB Dallan Hayden
No. 160 - WR Tobias Merriweather
No. 161 - WR Kaden Saunders
No. 178 - RB Damari Alston
No. 180 - RB Gi'Bran Payne
No. 183 - CB Toriano Pride
No. 198 - OL Aamil Wagner
No. 202 - CB Nikai Martinez
No. 211 - OL Jacob Sexton
No. 223 - DE Teva Tafiti
No. 235 - WR De'Nylon Morrissette
No. 246 - OL Grant Bingham
