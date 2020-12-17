Brian Kelly and Brian Polian Excited About Front Seven Class

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly and recruiting coordinator Brian Polian are thrilled about their front seven class

Notre Dame landed an 11-man defensive haul in the 2021 recruiting class, and a strength of the class is the front seven recruits.

The Irish landed a Top 100 linebacker, a Top 100 defensive tackle, three high-ceiling ends and another linebacker from Hawai'i.

Head coach Brian Kelly and recruiting coordinator Brian Polian both talked about the class. Kelly was affusive with his praise of standout linebacker Prince Kollie.

Notre Dame three ends in Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer and Devin Aupiu. None are highly ranked recruits, but they are the kind of long, athletic, high-upside ends that the staff has done extremely well with in recent seasons.

Here is Polian talking about that trio and what they bring to the roster.

Defensive tackle signee Gabriel Rubio is ranked as the No. 66 player in the nation according to SI All-American.

Polian talked about Rubio as a player and about his fit at Notre Dame.

Note: All video courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics.

To read the Irish Breakdown class rankings for the offense click HERE.

To read the Irish Breakdown class rankings for the defense click HERE.

To read the Irish Breakdown profile on Prince Kollie click HERE.

To read the Irish Breakdown profile on Gabriel Rubio click HERE.

To read the Irish Breakdown profile on Jason Onye click HERE.

To read the Irish Breakdown profile on Devin Aupiu click HERE.

To read the Irish Breakdown profile on Will Schweitzer click HERE.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter