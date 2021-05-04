Notre Dame Fighting Irish home
Breaking Down The Notre Dame Gap Closers In The 2022 Recruiting Class

Publish date:

Notre Dame is off to a great start in the 2022 recruiting cycle, with a class that currently ranks 4th by both Rivals and 247Sports. In a quest to get back to the top of the college football world, Notre Dame must continue to land more and more "gap closers" in the class.

In today's live podcast we discuss the gap closers Notre Dame has landed in recent classes, how the current class stacks up and who the gap closers are still on the board for the Notre Dame staff, and where they stand with each recruitment.

We'll also have a question and answer session during the show.

Breaking Down The Notre Dame Gap Closers In The 2022 Recruiting Class

