Breaking Down The Notre Dame Gap Closers In The 2022 Recruiting Class

A look at the gap closers that Notre Dame can land in the 2022 recruiting class

Notre Dame is off to a great start in the 2022 recruiting cycle, with a class that currently ranks 4th by both Rivals and 247Sports. In a quest to get back to the top of the college football world, Notre Dame must continue to land more and more "gap closers" in the class.

In today's live podcast we discuss the gap closers Notre Dame has landed in recent classes, how the current class stacks up and who the gap closers are still on the board for the Notre Dame staff, and where they stand with each recruitment.

We'll also have a question and answer session during the show.

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

