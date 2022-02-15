Gap Closers: Five Must Gets For Notre Dame In The 2023 Class - Defense Edition

If Notre Dame wants to land an elite, championship level recruiting class there are some things it must do

Notre Dame currently has the nation's No. 1 ranked recruiting class, and unlike past seasons there are players on the board that could allow the Fighting Irish program to finish at that spot.

Landing the No. 1 class would be fun to talk about, but more importantly there are players on the board that allow Notre Dame to close the talent gap on the top programs. There are players on the board that give Notre Dame the elite talent it needs to go toe-to-toe with anyone on its quest to win a championship.

Here is a look at the five players and/or positions that Notre Dame must hit home runs on during this cycle if it wants to truly close the gap on defense.

1. KEEP THE COMMITS TOGETHER .... ALL OF THEM

Notre Dame already has seven defensive commits in the 2023 class, and it's a high, high level of talent. Defensive end Keon Keeley and Drayk Bowen are five-star players on the 247Sports composite ranking and safety Peyton Bowen and defensive end Brenan Vernon aren't that far behind. Cornerback Justyn Rhett is a Top 100 recruit and both safety Adon Shuler and Preston Zinter are four-star players and Top 250 prospects.

Moral of the story? Notre Dame absolutely MUST keep this group together. Adding to the class with players below while losing guys already in the class doesn't move the needle as much. Keeley and Bowen are being pursued heavily by top programs and both have taken visits to other schools since committing to Notre Dame.

Keeping this group together is so vitally important, and it must serve as a foundation, as it is right now, to an elite 2023 class.

2. JASON MOORE, DEFENSIVE LINE

Landing two elite defensive linemen is certainly a great start, but if Notre Dame wants to recruit the defensive line at a truly elite, dominant, championship level it needs even more. Notre Dame needs to add at least one more high-level defensive lineman to the class, and ideally a player that complements Keeley and Vernon. That means a guy who plays with them, not in a rotation at one of those two spots.

This is why Moore is such an important player for Notre Dame. He's the nation's No. 43 overall player, and the film matches that ranking. Moore is a really good defensive end, but he projects as an elite power player, especially as a possible three-technique in a four-down look. He's the kind of long, quick, instinctive and powerful interior defender that can dominate the run game and he has the tools to be an elite interior pass rusher.

Moore is the perfect complement to Keeley and Vernon. Keeley is a Vyper, so he's not close to being the same kind of player as Moore or Vernon. Between Moore and Vernon, one of them could play inside as a three-technique and the other could play big end. Right now I'd project Moore inside and Vernon outside, but I wouldn't be at all surprised if at some point it's Vernon that moves inside and Moore stays on the edge.

Of course, the other possibility is those two players become interchangeable at those two positions, which gives the defense even more flexibility.

Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State are just some of the top contenders for Moore's services. Notre Dame, however, needs to win this battle and get Moore in the class to go with Keeley and Vernon. It would make the Irish DL class as good as any in the country, and I'm not sure anyone could surpass it.

3. SAMUEL M'PEMBA, ANYWHERE HE WANTS

There are two linebackers that would be HUGE additions to the class. One is Jaiden Ausberry, who is a really special talent, but the odds of him ending up in South Bend are quite slim. I don't put anything past Marcus Freeman, but as it stands right now the Irish are a long, long shot.

The other talented linebacker that would be a huge addition is Samuel M'Pemba, a native of St. Louis who is now at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. He's a unique player in that he is 6-4 and 230 pounds, but he could play Rover, WILL, Vyper or tight end. Notre Dame has talked to him about playing several positions, and at this point the staff has a "just come to Notre Dame" attitude. They'll figure the position out down the road, and it's about what gets him on the field the fastest.

M'Pemba is a five-star recruit and the No. 14 player in the country according to 247Sports composite rankings. He's still a bit raw, which is scary to think about. It means he has a chance to get much, much better.

Notre Dame was once his leader but things have changed. The Irish are still in the mix but they have some work to do. Getting a linebackers coach/defensive coordinator on board should help, but the Irish staff must convince M'Pemba to get back on campus. If that happens this spring they'll have a chance to close the deal, but the longer it goes between trips to South Bend it will get harder and harder.

4. MALIK MUHAMMAD, CORNERBACK

Cornerback is arguably the one position where Notre Dame's overall talent is furthest away from the top programs in the country. Landing Benjamin Morrison and Jaden Mickey in the 2022 class was very important, and Rhett is a great start to the 2023 class. More is needed if Notre Dame wants to truly close the gap on the outside.

There are plenty of players on the board at this point. Notre Dame is recruiting talented prospects like Christian Gray, Braxton Myers and Micah Tease, and they are all really good football players. I'm especially high on Tease as a two-way player.

My favorite cornerback left on the board, and in my view the best player left on the board, is Malik Muhammad. He's ranked as the nation's No. 45 overall player in the country, and the film matches the ranking.

Muhammad has the combination of size, athleticism, physicality and cover skills you want in a top cornerback. At 6-0 with long arms he has the size to play with bigger receivers, he has the foot quickness, athleticism and speed to be a top-notch man defender and he's a physical tackler.

A combination of Rhett and Muhammad would be outstanding and would give Notre Dame its best recruiting tandem at corner in decades. Of course landing him will be incredibly difficult, but he is listening to the staff and they are on his list.

5. CALEB DOWNS, SAFETY

Don't be confused by Downs being in the No. 5 spot, it has nothing to do with his talent. Downs is arguably the most talented football player left on the board, and I'd argue only Keeley would rank higher than him on the board if he joined the class.

Downs is a special, special player. In fact, I grade him out even higher than Kyle Hamilton at the same age, and you'll remember I was extremely high on Hamilton as a junior.

Having Downs this low is for two reasons. One, Notre Dame has an outstanding 1-2 punch already at safety, so the positions above are a bit more of a "need" at this point. Of course Notre Dame needs more elite players like Downs, but I'm looking at it from a numbers standpoint.

The other reason is that I have a hard time seeing Notre Dame actually being able to land Downs. That's why I strongly considered not even putting him on the list. But at the end of the day Downs is simply too good and would be too much of a game changer to not include him. A trio of Downs, Bowen and Shuler would be truly special and would be one of the best safety classes I've ever seen, and who wouldn't want that?

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter