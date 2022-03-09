Notre Dame Is Finally Getting Back To Making Texas A Recruiting Priority

Marcus Freeman and his staff are once again making Texas a major priority on the recruiting trail

The quality of Texas high school football doesn’t need much explaining. However you rank Texas compared to Florida or California, there should be no debate about whether or not Notre Dame needs to make the Longhorn State a much bigger priority.

Notre Dame has had success in spurts historically, but recently the program has not been a huge player in the area. That will need to change in 2023 - and looks like it has a chance to push to new heights if they are able to close on several talented recruits this cycle.

NOTRE DAME’S HISTORY IN TEXAS

Historically Notre Dame has landed some all-time greats from Texas, including Heisman Trophy winner Tim Brown, All-American defensive back Bobby Taylor (1992-94), standout safety Gerome Sapp (1999-2002), talented cornerback Vontez Duff (2000-03), elite return man Allen Rossum (1994-97) and defensive line standouts Bert Berry (1993-96), Cedric Hilliard (2000-03) and Kapron Lewis-Moore (2009-12).

Over the last ten recruiting cycles, working back to the 2013 class, Notre Dame has signed 12 players from the state. In a vacuum, that sounds like a decent number but nine of those 12 signees were between the 2013-17 cycles, where the Irish signed several key contributors during that window.

Pass catchers specifically were a huge target area during that time, starting in the 2013 class where the Irish landed tight end Durham Smythe and wide receivers Torii Hunter Jr. and Corey Robinson. The trio would combine for 2,226 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns on 166 receptions during their time in South Bend.

Smythe parlayed that success into an NFL opportunity, selected by the Miami Dolphins in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, where he has developed into a sound contributor.

During that span, Notre Dame would also sign wide receivers Jalen Guyton and tight end Brock Wright, who are now also on NFL rosters. The 2017 class was not limited to just former Cy-Fair star Wright. The Irish also signed former Cedar Hill quarterback Avery Davis, who has developed into one of the more dependable pass catchers for the program in recent years. Davis is also a team captain.

After the three man 2013 class, Notre Dame went back to the well in 2014, signing another trio with less than ideal results. The headliner of the group was defensive back Nick Watkins, who had spurts of contribution before finishing up his career at the University of Houston. The class was rounded out with defensive end Grant Blankenship and hybrid linebacker/defensive end Kolin Hill. Both Blankenship and Hill also ended their careers as part of different programs.

That started a downtrend for success in Texas, landing Guyton in the 2015 and followed up with no recruits in the 2016 cycle. Wright and Davis had a solid haul in 2017 but the most recent five years did not leave as many flashes of success stories.

During that time frame, Notre Dame was only able to land more than one recruit once during the 2019 class, including defensive lineman NaNa Osafo-Mensah and Hunter Spears. NaNa has turned into a sound contributor but Spears was forced to retire early due to injury.

In three of the other four cycles during that time, Notre Dame did not sign a single recruit from the state of Texas. That changed in the 2022 cycle, where they were able to land former Denison running back Jadarian Price.

With a changing ideology on the recruiting trail, getting back into Texas seems like a priority in the 2023 class for Marcus Freeman and staff. Notre Dame has already landed a big commit in the state with safety Peyton Bowen, who is the No. 48 ranked player nationally according to the On3 consensus ranking. The Irish are in on several talented players from the state, making for a potentially dynamic group in 2023.

PASS CATCHERS FROM THE LONE STAR STATE

Since receivers coach Chansi Stuckey has come to Notre Dame from Baylor, his Texas ties have extended into the wide receiver recruiting, where the program is making a couple talented pass catchers high priority in the class. The Irish are in a great place with Del Valle (Texas) star Braylon James, who is considered a top 100 recruit by both ESPN and Rivals, coming in at No. 67 and No. 79 respectively.

Austin (Texas) Westlake standout Jaden Greathouse is another talented playmaker who Stuckey has a long standing relationship with. Notre Dame came into this recruitment a little late but are still making Greathouse a priority on the wide receiver board. The 6-2, 210 pound wideout is coming off of a dynamic junior campaign with 1,274 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns on 66 receptions.

DYNAMIC TARGETS IN THE SECONDARY

Defensive back recruiting got off to a great start in 2023, securing cornerback Justyn Rhett and safeties Bowen and Adon Shuler early on. Since then, there hasn’t been a ton of movement on the board but Texas boasts several secondary members who the Irish have high regards for.

Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff cornerback Malik Muhammad has been a fan favorite for a long time but Notre Dane doesn’t seem to be putting a huge emphasis on him comparative to other defensive back recruits. Unless they decide to turn up the heat on him, this one seems very unlikely.

Arlington (Texas) Martin star Javien Toviano is a player who's name has been floated out there over the last couple of weeks. The 6-1, 185 pounder ranks as high as the No. 25 player by both ESPN and Rivals. The talent level is apparent but until Notre Dame can get him on campus, this one is hard to feel great about.

The final Texas defensive back on the board is Coppell (Texas) defensive back Braxton Myers. Depending on what program you ask, some see the 6-1, 185 pounder at either safety or cornerback. The Irish seem to prefer the latter early on if they were able to land him. Like Toviano, he is another player who it’s hard to feel great about until he gets on campus in South Bend.

It has the potential to be a huge cycle in Texas. Despite an absence in recent years, it’s a necessity to start making waves on a year to year basis for the Irish. There is work to be done but the early feedback seems to trend pretty well in Notre Dame’s direction.

FRONT SEVEN TARGETS

Outside of those two wide receiver targets, Notre Dame is marking a large push for several standout defenders. On the defensive line, the Irish are continuing to recruit Allen (Texas) five-star David “DJ” Hicks, as is the majority of major college programs. Hicks ranks as high as the No. 2 player in the country according to Rivals. It’s nice to see Notre Dame put in the effort but the possibilities for Hicks currently are very minimal.

Defensive line coach Al Washington has recently extended an offer to another Texas star in Austin (Texas) Westlake standout Colton Vasek, who is the teammate of Greathouse. The 6-6, 230-pound defensive end has strong University of Texas ties, with his father Brian playing for the Longhorns during the 90s. His father is currently an assistant on the Westlake staff.

What’s the chances Notre Dame can become a serious contender for Vasek? It’s almost impossible to tell but he is certainly a player to keep an eye on.

The lone linebacker target from Texas, Notre Dame is very high on Marlin (Texas) athlete Derion Gullette, who is still new to the linebacker position after transitioning from quarterback prior to his Junior campaign.

The 6-3, 220 pounder is also a standout wide receiver on the offensive side, demonstrating some outrageous athleticism to potentially work as either a rover or inside long term. He has begun to rise up the recruiting ranks after being underrated early, now sitting as high as the No. 56 player nationally by On3.

