Notre Dame Football Mailbag: Recruiting Edition

Notre Dame has had a busy couple of weeks on the recruiting trail, and the program is on the verge of adding a number of other prospects to the 2022 class.

That made it the perfect time to focus on Notre Dame recruiting in our live mailbag podcast. We spent much of the time on recruiting, but there were times when the topics went off script.

We began the show by talking about the prospects that we feel most confident in picking Notre Dame in the coming weeks and months. Most of those prospects are on defense, and we break down the latest with each player.

Other topics included wide receiver recruiting, secondary recruiting and running back recruiting. We provided analysis on the top wideouts on the board, what those players would add to the Notre Dame class and where things stand with each recruit. We also talked about incoming freshman quarterback Ron Powlus III, and whether or not he can be a factor at the position for the Irish.

There were some questions that took us a bit off topic, including discussion about Notre Dame playing younger players, or not playing younger receivers. We also talked a bit about Notre Dame basketball, and the future of Irish Breakdown.

