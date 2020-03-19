Recruiting: Notre Dame Makes Top 8 For Talented Cornerback

Notre Dame has finally gotten some good news at the cornerback position in the 2021 class with Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon athlete DJ Harvey announcing that the Irish had made his final list of eight schools.

Cornerback is a huge need for Notre Dame in the 2021 class, and despite the recent losses on the recruiting trail there are still plenty of talented players left on the board, especially on the West Coast, where Harvey hails from. Irish Breakdown recruiting analyst Brian Smith wrote about the West Coast corners recently, which you can read HERE.

Landing in Harvey's top list is a step in the right direction. The next step is getting him on campus and continuing to move up the pecking order. Notre Dame is in a strong position right now, but actually getting him in the class will be a challenge for new cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens, who is in the infancy stages of building a relationship with Harvey.

At 5-10 and 170 pounds, Harvey lacks the size and length of most of Notre Dame's recent cornerback signees, but he has the combination of athleticism, intelligence and swagger to thrive on the outside. Harvey's natural strength, agility and feel for coverage could also allow him to thrive as a slot cornerback, which is going to continue being more and more in demand in future seasons.

Harvey has top-notch foot quickness, agility and change of direction skills. When his footwork is right he shows easy transition ability. He excels at reading receivers effectively when he has his back to the ball (man coverage). Harvey also shows the ability to play off coverage, where he thrives on reading routes, planting and driving quickly on the football.

His combination of size, athleticism and dual-threat ability reminds me of former Irish standout Julian Love.

Once his footwork and overall technique get cleaned up his game will go to the next level.

LSU, USC, Oregon, Arizona State, Virginia Tech, California and Kansas were the other programs to make his top eight list.

As a junior, Harvey racked up 35 tackles and picked off four passes to go with 25 passes defensed. Harvey returned one of those interceptions for a touchdown. He picked off seven passes with 19 passes defensed as a sophomore. On offense, Harvey caught 84 passes for 1,465 yards and seven touchdowns to help lead Sierra Canyon to a 14-2 record. Harvey returned two of his 15 punt returns for touchdowns.