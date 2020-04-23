Irish Targeting Top 2022 Defensive End

Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston continues to go after the nation’s top defensive ends. His latest offer would be 6-5, 225-pound Tyson Ford of Ladue (Mo.) John Burroughs.

There are some traits one just cannot teach. For defensive ends, one of those traits would be length. With extremely long arms for a player with two years of high school football remaining, the 2022 end possesses one of the primary physical attributes Notre Dame seeks. Additionally, his talent and upside does not end with reach.

As a mere sophomore in high school, Ford already resembles many high school seniors because of his size. He’s also adept at quickly coming off the football and attacking up the field. That’s why college programs already took notice of the John Burroughs talent.

Ladue is an immediate suburb of St. Louis, and John Burroughs High School would be the same high school that produced current Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. Looks like the next top prospect has caught the attention of Notre Dame and other programs.

“I’ll be free around 6:30 pm after my call with Alabama,” Ford said when setting up an interview. If Alabama takes a look at a sophomore defensive end, it’s a good sign.

Alabama did not yet offer, but several other programs did. Arizona State, Iowa State, Kentucky, Kansas State, Nebraska, Missouri, Texas A & M, Notre Dame, Arkansas and Washington represent a growing list for Ford. Speaking of growing, he’s gaining weight.

“Last year I played at about 205, at about 205-to-210-pounds.” Now at 225, it will be interesting to see how big Ford becomes prior to entering his junior season. Also a good student with a 3.4 GPA, Ford already knows what he wants to focus on in college.

“I do want to major in business,” Ford said confidently.

His mother, Lynn Simms-Ford, is also an inspiration to him, as she’s a reason why he focuses on academics and athletics. Ford appreciates his mom and enjoys her personality.

“Yeah, she’s a really cool person. Really easy going.”

With Ford’s athletic prowess and his academic profile combined, it’s not surprising that so many college football programs already took notice. Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston already extended an offer to Ford, as the two talked on the phone when Ford received the offer from the Irish.

Coach Elston did a good job building the current Notre Dame defensive line depth chart, and Ford will be one of his top targets for the next recruiting cycle. As for Ford, he’s already excited for next year, and it’s not just the opportunity to line up at defensive end that excites him.

“We are going to run the Air Raid (Offense),” Ford said excitedly. “I start at tight end.”

The two-way player could end up on either side of the football in college, but it’s defensive end where he’s gaining recruiting attention. One of Ford’s favorite players growing up would be Von Miller of the Denver Broncos. The former Texas A & M standout is one reason why Ford likes the Aggies, and he looks up to the NFL star. He’s one of the reasons Ford plays defensive end.

Ford’s film displays why teams want him on the edge as a pass rusher. He’s still raw, but the tools are there. “I need to get lower,” Ford admitted of his current technique. “Use my hands better.”

Below is a look at Ford’s Hudl film. Notice his ability to quickly engage the offensive lineman. Even with technique being a focus moving forward, Ford already gives opponents much to contend with. In another two years, this will be a totally different player.

For now, Ford’s ability to use his really quick feet and shoot gaps causes offensive linemen fits. Not just a speed rusher, Ford will dip underneath an offensive tackle and go into the B gap to attack the backfield. He’s still an edge rusher, and he uses one specific and classic technique.

The “stab” as some call it, Ford engages the offensive tackle from a stand up position as an outside linebacker. With his long arms, as soon as he begins rushing the passer, Ford shoots his inside arm into the middle of the offensive tackle's chest to hold leverage as he turns the corner towards the quarterback.

Just seeing a move like this work for Ford, it’s a sign that he’s already replicating players like Miller, a player with a plethora of pass rushing skills. As Ford develops more techniques similar to the “stab” move, he will be more effective because linemen will worried about a variety of pass-rush moves.

Ford represents the all-around student athlete Notre Dame and many college football programs seek. Athletic, rangy, and aggressive on the gridiron, yet intelligent, thoughtful and courteous off the gridiron. Ford is a young man to keep an eye on moving forward.

