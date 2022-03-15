Jayden Limar Continues To Build A Connection With Deland McCullough, Notre Dame Staff

It has been a fast paced offseason for Lake Stevens (Wash.) High School running back Jayden Limar. Amidst a flurry of programs visiting Lake Stevens prior to the dead period and his training, Limar is also fresh off of a standout day at the National Preps Showcase, where he won running back MVP and blazed the fastest 40 yard dash of the day, with an electronically timed 4.53 seconds. That time was the second fastest ever recorded at the event, only trailing 2022 USC running back signee Raleek Brown.

Taking in the chaos of the offseason, Limar relived the weeks before the dead period set in. There wasn’t much opportunity to sit back. “Fast paced” doesn’t begin to quantify it.

“It was pretty crazy, a real up and down experience,” Limar explained. “Getting pulled out of class, meeting with coaches, it got really hectic.”

A part of that process, Limar has also been a busy man setting up school visits and making his rounds. Those travel plans are getting ready to ramp up in the near future - including a potential stop in South Bend.

“I have two official visits set up but I am waiting to announce them all at the same time,” Limar said. “l am going to try and get up to Notre Dame for the spring game.”

Limar was vocal for his admiration for former running backs coach Lance Taylor, who left to take the offensive coordinator position at Louisville. Whenever there is a coaching change, there is a transitional period that could be a make or break moment in a recruitment. By all accounts, Deland McCullough has done his best to remedy in a short time.

“I have been talking with Coach McCullough twice a week,” Limar noted. “Those conversations have been going really well. We talk a lot about how I would fit with the program but we also talk about a lot of things outside of football.”

Of course, McCullough is not alone in this recruitment. Head coach Marcus Freeman has been instrumental in this one since he took over. That hasn’t changed.

“Coach Freeman is a good dude,” Limar said of the Notre Dame head coach. “We talk probably two to three times a week. He has been very consistent in making me feel wanted.”

The Lake Stevens star is a four-star recruit by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals. Limar currently sits as the No. 221, No. 242 and No. 243 players nationally respectively.

The coaching staff has made their vision for Limar clear. He believes that his skill set matches their expectations.

“(Coach McCullough) sees me fitting in great into the offense,” he said. “He thinks I can do so much in the offense because I am pretty versatile.”

The timeline has remained consistent from Limar. He wants to have everything figured out before the new challenges of senior year unfold.

“I want to be committed before my senior season. I don’t want to have to worry about recruiting and just focus on playing football.”

The 5-11, 190-pound runner currently sits with 19 reported offers, including the likes of Notre Dame, Michigan, USC, Miami (Fla.) and Texas A&M among others. He has also been offered by the majority of the PAC-12 conference.

Notre Dame will need to get Limar back on campus to really push this one in their favor. As it currently sits, there is absolutely interest from both sides but there is work to be done to land the recruitment from this talented all purpose runner.

