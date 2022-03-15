Dynamic Athlete Jeremiyah Love Set To Make His First Notre Dame Trip

Notre Dame is expected to receive a visit this week from elite athlete Jeremiyah Love, which will be his first trip to South Bend

Notre Dame is going to have another talented athlete on campus over the next several days, as 2023 St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers standout Jeremiyah Love plans on stopping by South Bend later in the week. Love will also make the rounds to the University of Missouri this week as well with his father. Love is expected on either Thursday or Friday, and he told Irish Breakdown that he isn't quite sure yet which day the visit will take place.

Love’s recruiting profile is all over the place. He was a near consensus three-star recruit until recently. 247Sports just bumped him up to an unranked four-star, while On3 is the highest on him, ranking him as the No. 127 player nationally.

Love currently boasts 29 reported offers, including the likes of Notre Dame, Alabama, LSU, Michigan and USC among others. It has been an especially busy new year for Love, receiving 24 total offers since the beginning of January. The University of Indiana was among the earlier offers, where new running backs coach Deland McCullough last coached.

Calling the 6-1, 195-pound athlete a big play waiting to happen would be a massive understatement. Working on both offense and defense, Love makes the most of his carries, rushing for 993 yards and 14 touchdowns on just 95 carries. That is 10.5 yards per carry, a healthy first down every time he gets a handoff on average. He also chipped in with an additional 103 yards on 11 receptions for the 13-1 state championship squad.

The talented athlete is also a star sprinter for the school’s track and field program, boasting a personal best of 10.76 in the 100 meter dash. On top of his athletic accomplishments, Love is also a very academically oriented kid, holding a 4.2 overall grade point average.

This will be Love’s first time on campus in South Bend. He looks forward to see all that the Notre Dame program has to offer.

