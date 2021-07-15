Notre Dame Lands 12 Commits In The Latest ESPN300 Rankings

Notre Dame had 12 players ranked in the latest ESPN300, including two new players in the list

ESPN released its new Top 300 for the 2022 class and there were 12 Notre Dame commits in the new rankings.

No. 50 - Jaylen Sneed, Linebacker - Notre Dame's latest commitment jumped up 47 spots in the latest ESPN rankings, going from No. 97 to No. 50. Sneed is now Notre Dame's highest ranked commitment according to both Rivals and ESPN.

No. 97 - Niuafe Tuihalamaka, Linebacker - Tuihalamaka fell two spots but remained in the Top 100, giving Notre Dame a pair of a Top 100 linebackers in the 2022 class. This is Tuihalamaka's highest ranking.

No. 126 - Steve Angeli, Quarterback - Notre Dame's quarterback commitment jumped up three spots in the ESPN rankings and remained firm at the No. 6 pocket passer in the country. Angeli is Notre Dame's highest ranked offensive commitment. This is Angeli's highest ranking.

No. 158 - Tyson Ford, Defensive End - Ford fell five spots in the overall rankings but jumped up a spot in the defensive end rankings.

No. 164 - Joey Tanona, Center - The Irish commit remained the No. 1 center according to ESPN but he fell 23 spots overall in the latest update.

No. 175 - Josh Burnham, Linebacker - Burnham fell eight spots overall but jumped up two spots at linebacker. He gives Notre Dame three Top 200 linebackers commits in the 2022 class. No one has more.

No. 224 - Ty Chan, Offensive Tackle - Chan is another Notre Dame commit who actually fell in the overall rankings but jumped up a spot at offensive tackle.

No. 225 - Jadarian Price, Running Back - Price fell 13 spots in the overall rankings, dropping from No. 212. He also fell a spot in the running back rankings.

No. 241 - Amorion Walker, Wide Receiver - The biggest riser up the rankings is Amorion Walker, who went from a three-star recruit and the No. 77 wide receiver in the country to being ranked this high and now checking in as the No. 34 receiver. Getting new offers appears to have changed how Walker is viewed. This is Walker's highest ranking.

No. 267 - Jaden Mickey, Cornerback - Mickey fell three spots overall and four spots at cornerback, falling to No. 30 at his position. This is his highest ranking.

No. 271 - Holden Staes, Tight End - Staes fell just four spots in the overall rankings but remained ranked. This is his highest ranking.

No. 286 - Aiden Gobaira, Defensive End - Gobaira's dominant junior season saw him also make a big jump, going from an unranked three-star recruit and the No. 36 defensive end to being a four-star rank, the No. 286 overall player and the No. 25 defensive end.

Other Notre Dame targets in the ranking:

No. 13 - Zach Rice, Offensive Tackle

No. 79 - Cyrus Moss, Defensive End

No. 99 - Andre Greene Jr., Wide Receiver

No. 115 - Hero Kanu, Defensive Tackle

No. 119 - Aamil Wagner, Offensive Tackle

No. 125 - Anthony Lucas, Defensive End

No. 163 - Xavier Nwankpa, Safety

No. 189 - Tobias Merriweather, Wide Receiver

No. 195 - Carson Hinzman, Offensive Guard

No. 208 - CJ Williams, Wide Receiver

No. 234 - Billy Schrauth, Offensive Guard

The ESPN rankings for Lucas, Nwankpa, Merriweather and Williams are head scratchers.

