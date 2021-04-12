Latest On Notre Dame Defensive Line Recruiting

Irish Breakdown goes live to talk about the latest in recruiting at defensive line for Notre Dame

Notre Dame has landed three talented defensive ends in less than four months, and it puts the Irish in position to really focus in on making this a special line class.

Irish Breakdown is going live at 2 PM eastern to break down the latest when it comes to recruiting the defensive line, what's next at the position and will answer any other recruiting questions that come up during the show.

We will discuss the current three man group (Tyson Ford, Aiden Gobaira, Darren Agu) and how they fit together, the upside of the group already on campus and then dive into where things stand with the rest of the players in the 2022 class. We will then discuss what will be the focus for the Notre Dame defensive staff moving forward.

During the show I'll also answer any questions about Notre Dame recruiting you might have.

