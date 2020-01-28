Recruiting: Latest On DL Recruiting And Upcoming Visits

Latest recruiting information for Notre Dame.

Defensive Line Recruiting

Notre Dame seemingly offers a talented defensive end every few days. With a plethora of offers extended, it’s hard to keep track of the recruits Notre Dame could potentially land. There is one prospect that makes sense based on admitted interest in the Irish and Notre Dame’s recent history at the school.

In 2018, Notre Dame signed linebacker Shayne Simon, defensive end Justin Ademilola, and defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola from Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep. That’s a program Notre Dame continues to recruit hard.

The player on the Irish radar now is 6-5, 260-pound defensive end George Rooks. The talented prospect continues to be interested in Notre Dame, as he’s told Irish Breakdown before. The competition is also something that’s not changing.

“Michigan showed out this last couple of days bringing literally every defensive coach and Harbaugh to school,” Rooks said of Michigan’s interest. “Tennessee came by. Georgia - Coach (Tray) Scott. West Virginia - Coach (Travis) Trickett. Pitt - Coach (Tim) Salem.”

The Irish have been persistent as well.

“And Notre Dame.”

Rooks could not remember which assistant from Notre Dame came by this time, but did offer the following when asked if it was defensive line coach Mike Elston. “No, I know who Coach Elston is. He’s been to my school multiple times.”

Rooks is a priority for many schools. Penn State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State are still the schools to watch, just as reported a few weeks ago. Rooks will be making an unofficial to a competitor.

“Yeah, I think so,” when asked if he would make it to the Nittany Lions next junior day, which is this upcoming weekend.

Rooks is not sure of a date, but he’s planning to trek to Notre Dame for a spring practice session. He prefers to see a practice as opposed to the actual Blue-Gold Game because he wants to see what a Notre Dame practice is actually like.

With a plethora of players earning Notre Dame offers and contemplating visiting South Bend, here are the highlights.

Unofficial Visits For Irish Prospects

*** Another Garden State prospect is still looking at making it to Notre Dame this spring, with the big March 20-22 weekend a possible date. Ajax (Ont.) / Blairstown (N.J.) defensive end Aaron Armitage would be the player in question. The 6-4, 250-pound end has been kicking around that particular weekend, and it’s not out of the question that he gets to Notre Dame during another weekend if March 20-22.

*** Another possible player the Irish could land back East is Jason Onye, a 6-5, 250-pound edge layer from Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken. “I haven’t set up a date,” Onye answered as to whether he’s definitely coming to Notre Dame for the March 20-22 recruiting weekend. “It’s most likely though.”

Onye is one of the first defensive linemen that Notre Dame went to see since the dead period ended.

*** Closer to South Bend, Daine Hanson, a 6-6, 235-pound DE/Athletic from LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy, is still planning to visit Notre Dame this next weekend for the Feb. 1 recruiting weekend.

“I’ve heard nothing but great things about the school (Notre Dame),” Hanson said. He has yet to gain an offer from the Irish, but he’s very interested. Notre Dame might be the leader with an offer. Hanson is friends with former Nazareth Academy and Notre Dame player Julian Love.

*** A player not that often associated with the Irish would be Birmingham (Ala.) Ramsey defensive end/outside linebacker Jeremiah Williams. The Irish really want the 6-4, 220-pound edge player to get Williams on campus, and he’s thinking about it.

“They mentioned the spring game and spring practice,” Williams stated as to when the Irish coaching staff offered for him to visit. Notre Dame was one of the first programs to come by to see Williams, with Nebraska, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, LSU, Memphis and Ole Miss being other programs to stop by.

*** Out in Hawaii, the Irish are working to set up an Official visit with Ewa Beach (Hawaii) James Campbell safety Titus Mokiao-Atimalala.

“Well me and Brian Polian are definitely in discussion of me taking an official visit (to Notre Dame),” Mokiao-Atimalala said. When asked about other programs earning official visits, more good news for Notre Dame came about.

“Still in discussion, but Notre Dame is definitely one school I have to take an official visit.”

*** Moving over to the mainland Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola cornerback Ceyair Wright is set to take two unofficial visits within the Pac 12, to Oregon State and Washington. Wright is one of Notre Dame’s top targets at cornerback, and the Irish already had him on campus once. He’s a very important recruit for the Irish.

*** Another Golden State prospect is taking a good look at Notre Dame; Napa (Calif.) High School tight end/defensive end Brock Bowers. The 6-3, 220-pound athlete is being recruited by numerous programs.

“A lot have,” Bowers said of his offer list. “The ones I am talking to a lot are Georgia, Penn State, Notre Dame, Washington and Oregon.”

Bowers fits the Notre Dame profile, as he provides a 4.33 GPA to go along with his gridiron exploits.

*** Down South, Notre Dame will not be receiving an unofficial visit from a top South Carolina prospect, at least not for the Feb. 1 junior day. Myrtle Beach (S.C.) High School wide receiver JJ Jones wanted to come up to Notre Dame. “Can’t make it,” Jones said of his plans to go up to see the Irish. Instead, Jones will head over to Columbia and see South Carolina this weekend.

*** Staying down South and moving to Florida, standout defensive end Keanu Koht of Vero Beach (Fla.) High School just took an unofficial visit to Georgia and loved it. “Great ... Amazing,” he said of the visit. He’s also headed to Alabama next weekend.

Koht wants to get to know all the different schools he can as he already earned numerous offers, Notre Dame included. Koht would like to be an early enrollee, so he will probably finish his recruitment this fall at the latest.

Notre Dame has a good shot to get Koht on campus for an official visit, but that may not be until the football season, perhaps Clemson weekend.

*** A different USC will be receiving an unofficial visit from a Notre Dame prospect this weekend, and it’s Notre Dame’s arch rival, the Trojans. Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany wide receiver/cornerback Jaylin Smith will see the local school. He’s another player that Notre Dame wanted in for the Feb. 1 junior day.

With Notre Dame hitting California hard, look for the Irish to keep after Smith.

Unofficial Visit Dates Are Open

Notre Dame usually brings in several prospects for a couple of different weekends during the spring. This year, however, it appears that the Irish are at least more open to prospects coming whenever they can make it.

Whether it’s a spring practice scrimmage, the annual Blue-Gold Game, or a defined unofficial visit date like the big anticipated March 20-22 weekend, Notre Dame is doing what it can to bring in top players from across the country.

This philosophy should pay dividends as more players will have time to reach South Bend. The more visits a prospect takes to Notre Dame, the better the odds of that prospect signing with the Irish.

This is a good strategy this year and moving forward. Notre Dame needs to be as flexible as it can be because so many of its targets live far away. It does not look like the Feb. 1 weekend will be as big as the March 20 date, but that can change quickly.

Remember, unofficial visits are paid for solely by the prospects. Thus, Notre Dame needs to do what it can to make it easier for those players to make it to campus.

