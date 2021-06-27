Our weekly Notre Dame Football Mailbag was outstanding this week as Irish Breakdown listeners asked a ton of great questions! We covered a wide array of topics about the 2021 Irish football team, we talked plenty about recruiting, we talked past Notre Dame players and even got into some topics on music.

It was a jam-packed show that you will not want to miss, so check it out here:

Here are just some of the topics we discussed in today's show.

*** We kick things off with a discussion of whether or not the Notre Dame defense might experience some growing pains early in the season, if the Irish offense is good enough to carry the team should that happen, and how long any offensive growing mights should exist when the season starts.

*** Next we talked hypotheticals, and the question was about the 2015 team with Marcus Freeman leading the way or a 2018 Irish squad that had Brady Quinn at quarterback.

*** Marcus Freeman being the eventual replacement for Brian Kelly is also a major topic of conversation, and we discussed how to make that work in a way that keeps Freeman around at Notre Dame until Kelly is ready to step aside and maintaining continuity and unity in the program.

*** What former Notre Dame player not named Raghib Ismail would be the bigger star in the modern game .... this was a question we got and it was excellent!

*** We talked about the Irish wide receivers at different points in the show.

*** Notre Dame's need to upgrade the nutrition programs, and the steps the program has taken to do so, was a topic of conversation.

*** We talked about offensive lineman Ashton Craig, who is now a Notre Dame commit!

*** We also discussed wide receiver recruiting quite a bit. I lay out my reasons why I'm frustrated with the current recruiting at the position, what those concerns mean for the future, but also how those concerns could be unjustified and how the current recruiting could be more about the makeup of the 2022 class nationally and who the Irish are pursuing in the 2023 class.

