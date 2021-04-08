Notre Dame Makes Top 10 For Elite 2022 Defensive Tackle

Notre Dame is already off to a strong start to the 2022 recruiting class, but the Irish coaches are looking to add more elite talent to the group. One of the must-get recruits in the 2022 class is Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral defensive tackle Anthony Lucas, and he listed Notre Dame in his Top 10.

The Fighting Irish made the group along with Georgia, UCLA, Alabama, Florida State, Oregon, Michigan, Texas, USC and Texas A&M.

Lucas is a tremendously talented prospect that ranks as the nation's No. 26 overall player according to 247Sports. At 6-5 and 280 pounds he has the size and athleticism to dominate up the middle, but he also possesses the rare ability to also play on the edge as a power end in certain looks.

Note Dame has been pushing for Lucas or some time, and being able to add him to the class would be one of the biggest defensive line pickups of the Brian Kelly era. Doing so will be challenging, but with two ends already in the class the staff can focus a lot more attention on him.

Here is my film analysis of Lucas:

"Lucas is an intriguing player, and for a defense like Notre Dame, which will value versatility from its big men under new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, a player like Lucas is even more valuable than your typical top-ranked defensive tackle.

"Lucas has the skillset to thrive inside as a three-technique, but he also has the combination of athleticism, length and playmaking abillity to play in a five-technique alignment as a big end in a three-down front as well. Lucas wouldn't be a one-dimensional run defender on the edge either.

"Notre Dame also likes defensive linemen with top-notch length, and from what I can see on film the Chaparral standout has outstanding length. Lucas also has a thick lower body and the kind of frame that should allow him to reshape his upper body and add some good weight.

"Lucas has some of the best hands I've seen in the 2022 class. They are fast and extremely powerful. His timing with his hands is outstanding, and his ability to lock blockers off his body is impressive. Even more impressive is what Lucas does when he is trying to get around a defender, that is where you see his hand talent at its best.

"The Chaparral star is a quality athlete for his size, which adds to his versatility. Lucas gets off the line quickly, shows strong agility, impressive lateral quickness for a big man and the ability to redirect that is as good as you'll see from an interior defender. As his pad level improves you'll see Lucas make more and more plays."

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter