Elite 2023 QB Puts Notre Dame In His Final Group

2023 quarterback Malachi Nelson included Notre Dame in his list of seven final schools
The 2023 class is absolutely loaded with elite quarterbacks, and one of the best is Los Alamitos (Calif.) High School quarterback Malachi Nelson. Nelson is down to seven final schools, and one of them is Notre Dame.

Nelson included the Fighting Irish in a final group that also includes Oklahoma, USC, Alabama, Ohio State, LSU and Florida State.

The 6-3, 175-pound signal caller is one of just three quarterbacks to receive an offer from the Notre Dame staff in the 2023 class, along with Michigan star Dante Moore and Louisiana's Arch Manning.

Nelson, the No. 2 player in the country according to Rivals, is expected to make a decision in the somewhat near future, possibly prior to his junior season. Oklahoma is considered the team to beat and USC is next according to several reports and sources.

Notre Dame is battling and OC/quarterbacks Tommy Rees has had plenty of contact with Nelson, but it would seem that Moore, Manning and a few other quarterbacks are either higher priorities or better shots, depending on the player.

