Notre Dame Makes Top 8 For Standout Georgia Athlete

Notre Dame loves versatile football players, and one of the best from the 2022 class is Buford (Ga.) High School athlete Jake Pope, a talented safety that could also play wide receiver in college.

Pope dropped his list of eight final schools on his list, and Notre Dame made the cut.

Notre Dame made the top group along with Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Auburn, North Carolina, Georgia and Michigan. Not on the list is Clemson, where Pope's father went to school, but the Tigers have not offered Pope.

Pope is ranked as a three-star recruit and the nation's No. 392 overall player on the 247Sports composite list, but his film tells a completely different story. Pope is a highly athletic player that also possesses top-notch instincts on both sides of the ball.

Notre Dame has mentioned both sides of the ball to Pope, but it is on defense where his game is best suited.

"They've talked to me about playing different roles on defense," Pope told Irish Breakdown. "Whether that's coming down in the box, playing deep safety, or even playing a little rover. They even see me playing on the offensive side, too at receiver. I've got excellent ball skills, both tracking the ball and high pointing the catch. With the ball in my hands, I can make people miss, whether on offense or kick and punt return. And lastly, I can come down and play the run and hit people."

Pope, who stands 6-1 and weighs 190 pounds, had offers from USC, Penn State, Wisconsin, Miami, Tennessee, Nebraska, Iowa, Boston College, Arkansas, Pittsburgh, Virginia, South Carolina, Louisville, Ole Miss, NC State, Indiana, Arizona State, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Michigan State and Vanderbilt.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter