Notre Dame Makes The Top 9 For Running Back Jayden Limar

Notre Dame has made the top list for talented 2023 running back Jayden Limar

Lake Stevens (Wash.) High School star running back Jayden Limar cut his list down to nine schools on Wednesday, seeing Notre Dame sit in the top group for the 2023 prospect. The Irish are joined by Michigan, Oregon, Texas A&M, Miami (Fla.), UCLA, Louisville, Arizona and Washington State. Notre Dame has made Limar a priority in the class and the talented runner has reciprocated that interest.

Notre Dame originally extended the offer in August of last year, and his top list shows Limar has earned offers from programs across the country.

The 5-11, 190-pound running back is a near consensus top 250 national recruit. ESPN has him rated the highest, coming in as the No. 221 player nationally and No. 15 running back. 247Sports and Rivals see him similarly, coming in as the No. 242 and No. 243 player respectively.

Limar is working to set up a spring or summer visit to Notre Dame.

Notre Dame currently boasts one running back recruit in the 2023 cycle with Miami (Fla.) Columbus standout Sedrick Irvin Jr.. The program is off to a dynamic start on the trail in 2023, currently holding the top overall class according to both Rivals and 247Sports.

