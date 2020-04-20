IrishBreakdown
Notre Dame Makes Top 9 For Elite Offensive Tackle

Bryan Driskell

When Notre Dame kicked off its push for the 2021 class there was a great deal of optimism the Fighting Irish staff would land an elite haul of offensive linemen. There have been some bumps in the road along the way, but the staff is still working on making that happen.

Landing a five-star talent like Lititz (Pa.) Warwick offensive tackle Nolan Rucci would certainly be a boost to making that happen, and the 6-8, 290-pound blocker has named Notre Dame one of his nine finalists. That list also includes Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Stanford, Michigan, Penn State and Wisconsin.

Notre Dame is likely in the middle of the back for Rucci, but they are on the list. There is plenty of work to do, and it is expected that the Fighting Irish staff will be working hard to climb higher on his board in hopes of getting Rucci on campus for an official visit once the dead period ends.

The Warwick star is ranked as the No. 13 player in the country on the 247Sports composite rankings. Both Rivals and ESPN have him ranked as the nation's No. 34 overall player.

Rucci has some interesting connections. His father (Todd) played at Penn State before spending seven seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots. His older brother (Hayden) is a rising sophomore tight end at Wisconsin.

The five-star offensive tackle has visited Notre Dame before and was expected to be part of the big March 21 recruiting weekend that was ultimately canceled when the NCAA mandated a dead period after the COVID-19 breakout.

Getting Rucci back on campus will be important if the Irish are going to get any more momentum going in his recruitment.

