Notre Dame Makes Top 5 For Talented California Receiver

Notre Dame made the Top 5 for California standout wide receiver Rico Flores

Notre Dame wants and needs to put together a top receiver class in 2023, and one of the top targets on the board is Folsom (Calif.) High School standout Rico Flores, who put the Irish in his top five list of schools.

Notre Dame made the list along with Georgia, Ohio State, Texas and UCLA. 

Flores is a player that Notre Dame has been on for some time, and he was one of the wideouts that the Irish staff went out to see in person during the most recent open period. 

The Folsom standout hauled in 81 passes for 1,157 yards (14.3 YPC) and 11 touchdowns as a junior. This came after he caught 31 passes for 606 yards (19.5 YPC) and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore in just six games. Flores has already caught 129 passes for 2,141 yards (16.6 YPC) and 24 touchdowns during his career.

Flores is ranked as the nation's No. 100 overall player by On3, and he's ranked No. 156 by Rivals, No. 158 by ESPN and No. 201 by 247Sports. 

Flores also has offers from Alabama, USC, LSU, Oregon, Tennessee, Stanford, Utah, Nebraska, Washington, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon State, California, Washington State and Arizona.

An outstanding student, Flores has also been offered by Yale.

Rico Flores
Recruiting

