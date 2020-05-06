Midweek Musings

Thoughts on Notre Dame football, its recruiting efforts and college football.

THOUGHTS ON WILL SHIPLEY, RUNNING BACK RECRUITING

There is no way to spin this, losing out on five-star running back Will Shipley - who committed to Clemson yesterday - is a huge loss for Notre Dame. It’s the latest example of Notre Dame not getting the kind of game-changing skill player that could help the program get over the hump.

Notre Dame won this battle last year when running backs coach Lance Taylor and offensive coordinator Chip Long secured a commitment from Chris Tyree, a player I graded out as a Top 50 recruit. ESPN ranked the speedster as the No. 30 player in the country.

Adding another talented back to the roster was a must in 2021, and Notre Dame put the vast majority of its eggs in the Shipley basket and ultimately swung and missed.

I’m not going to criticize the staff for missing out on Shipley. Could there have been more done by offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and Brian Kelly? Sure. Would it have mattered? I don’t think so. Everything Shipley said he was looking for pointed to Notre Dame being the best fit, but the Irish simply could not convince him to leave the region and come to South Bend, and I don’t know what could have changed that.

What I will criticize was the strategy at running back in this cycle. Focusing just on Shipley was a poor decision, and it's not something I’m saying in hindsight, it’s something I’ve written about on Irish Breakdown even when it looked like Shipley might end up at Notre Dame. It’s always risky, and it’s especially risky when you’re a program that doesn’t exactly have a long track record of landing players like Shipley.

I also didn’t understand why Shipley was the only running back they pursued because the roster is such that a significant upgrade is needed. Elite programs don’t often settle on just one back, something Notre Dame has now done two years in a row. How good would a class of Shipley and West Bloomfield (Mich.) back Donovan Edwards have been, for example.

But at the end of the day, while missing out on Shipley is certainly a significant blow, what truly matters is what Notre Dame ends up with in the class. There are still uncommitted backs the staff can and should pursue, and Taylor will still get a chance with this class to show what kind of recruiter he is.

If Taylor can identify and land a talented back, one that upgrades the roster, has the skillset to make the Irish offense better and complements Tyree than this will be a successful recruiting cycle. I realize some will focus on what was lost (Shipley), and honestly if the staff stops recruiting him they aren’t doing this whole recruiting thing right, but what truly matters is improving the roster, and Shipley isn’t the only back that can do that.

I’m also someone who is of the belief that you don’t need a five-star running back to have an elite offense. If you recruit and develop top offensive lines, if you have a dynamic quarterback and if you have top-notch skill players on the outside you can win a championship with a good back, and there are plenty of good backs on the board. Would an elite back like Shipley be even better? Of course, but it’s not essential.

LSU won the 2019 national championship, and their top back was Clyde Edwards-Hellaire. Edwards-Hellaire was an unranked four-star back according to 247Sports and a three-star back according to Rivals.

Clemson won the 2018 national title, and 247Sports ranked their top back - Travis Etienne - as the No. 243 player in the country and Rivals had him as a three-star.

Clemson won the title in 2016 as well, and their top back - Wayne Gallman - was ranked as the No. 312 player in the country by 247Sports, and Gallman was also a three-star according to Rivals.

The point is while having a five-star back like Alabama had in 2015 (Derrick Henry) is nice, it’s not as important as other positions.

I’m far more concerned about Notre Dame’s recruiting at offensive line and wide receiver in this class than I am running back, and that’s not spin, that’s just following trends in college football.

CORNER RECRUITING - WHAT’S NEXT

Notre Dame picked up a major commitment yesterday when Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale four-star cornerback Philip Riley pledged to the Irish. Riley has yet to visit campus, but assuming the dead period is lifted he plans on trekking to South Bend the weekend of June 12-14.

Riley gives Notre Dame a physical, athletic and instinctive cornerback with the necessary traits to compete for early playing time. The 6-0, 190-pound corner also has the flexibility to play the field, boundary or slot roles.

Before we move onto what’s next, be sure to check out the Class Impact article where I break down what Riley means to the class and the cornerback depth chart. Also, listen to Riley in his own words as he spoke with Irish Breakdown recruiting analyst Brian Smith about his decision to pick Notre Dame.

Class Impact: Philip Riley To Notre Dame

One-On-One With Philip Riley

Notre Dame needs at least one more cornerback in this class. If first-year coach Mike Mickens lands the right player the staff would be fine taking just one more corner. There are several targets on the board, but three stand above the rest and landing at least one from that group is a must.

Ryan Barnes, 6-2, 180, Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard — Despite being a three-star player according to the recruiting services, I believe Barnes is the No. 1 player left on the board for Notre Dame, and he was the No. 1 cornerback on my Big Board, which you can read HERE.

Barnes is extremely long, athletic and instinctive, and he neared a four-star, Top 100 caliber grade on my Big Board. Pairing him with Riley would give Notre Dame arguably its best corner class since it signed Julian Love, Troy Pride Jr. and Donte Vaughn back in 2016.

Ceyair Wright, 6-0, 175, Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola — Wright is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 67 player in the entire country. He’s a long and smooth athlete with top-notch technique and instincts. He has arguably the best instincts and technique of any cornerback on the board.

Notre Dame has ground to make up with Wright, but he has expressed an interest to visit Notre Dame this summer if the dead period is lifted, and if the Irish can get him back on campus they could make a serious run at him.

Deuce Harmon, 5-10, 185, Denton (Texas) Guyer — Harmon lacks the size of other players on the board for Notre Dame, but he has plenty of traits that make up for it. Harmon has very long arms for a player his size, and despite a lack of elite speed he is quick and strong.

Harmon is a physical tackler and would be a great fit in the slot due to his quickness, physicality and man cover ability.

The perfect world scenario for Notre Dame would be to land two players from this list to add to the class with Riley. Barnes and Riley both have good positional flexibility, so they would fit extremely well with either Wright or Harmon as the third corner. It is imperative that Notre Dame land at least one of these three players, or for it to identify a player not currently on the board with equal or better talent than this trio.

Mickens got his first commitment and it was a big one, and he’s put the Irish in great position to add a second impact caliber corner in the class. The key now is closing.

TWEET OF THE WEEK

Defensive line coach Mike Elston has been one of Notre Dame’s best coaches and recruiters in recent seasons, and his unit has been a driving force in the Irish developing one of the nation’s premier defenses.

But what I respect most about Elston is the example he sets as a husband and father. Here’s yet another example:

FILM OF THE WEEK

Notre Dame will look to add another wide receiver or two to the 2021 recruiting class. I’ve previously provided film of Top 100 wideout Dont’e Thornton, a top target for the Irish staff. Another receiver with impressive film is Atlanta (Ga.) Pace standout Jayden Thomas.

See for yourself:

