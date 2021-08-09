Notre Dame Offensive Line Is Still A Work In Progress

Notre Dame's offensive line is still a work in progress, but there are some certainties thanks to the return of Jarrett Patterson

Stop me if you've heard this before, but the Notre Dame offensive line enters fall camp very much a work in progress. That was the same theme for the group heading into the 2021 spring period.

Despite the big picture question marks still abounding there have been some changes since spring ended. Jarrett Patterson has returned after missing the spring with an injury, and after months of discussion about him moving to guard or tackle the veteran blocker is back at a very familiar position.

"He's going to be our starting center," head coach Brian Kelly said when asked about Patterson's fall position. "As we looked at a couple of things, one, what's in the best interest of Jarrett Patterson. He's one of the top centers in the country and it's hard for me to take a player and really put him in a position where it could affect him down the road [NFL Draft].

"He's done so much for our program," continued Kelly. "Could we be better served if he played another position, you could make the case, but my feeling was we're a good football team with Jarrett Patterson at center and it helps him in the long run playing that position."

When Patterson was being discussed as moving away from center the expectation was that junior Zeke Correll would take his spot up the middle. Correll is who replaced Patterson at center in 2020 when the veteran was lost to a season-ending injury. Now that Patterson is staying inside the Cincinnati native is the one moving to guard, where he'll get a chance to push for a starting job there.

"He brings other intangibles at that position," Kelly said of Correll, whose size (295 pounds) was questioned. "He's smart, he's tough, he's athletic. The physical things that he brings relative to the guard position certainly outweighs that he's not 325 pounds, so there's the plus-minus there."

Another change since the spring concluded is the arrival of Marshall transfer guard Cain Madden, who opened camp as the No. 2 at right guard behind returner John Dirksen. Madden was named a preseason All-American by multiple outlets, but we'll see over the next month if he can be as dominant with the Irish as he was with the Thundering Herd.

There are plenty of uncertainties up front, but there are two things that Kelly can say confidently about his offensive line.

"Here's what I can tell you, Jarrett Patterson is the starting center and Joshua Lugg is going to play for us," Kelly stated. "Those two guys are the veterans on this offensive line that I can commit to right now. Everybody else has got to earn their way, those guys have earned their way with me and this football team."

One player that is likely to win a starting job is true freshman Blake Fisher, a 6-6, 335-pound ultra-talented player that is likely to line up at left tackle for the Irish. Despite his immense talent and the likelihood that he starts on the blindside, Fisher still has plenty to prove.

"Blake hasn't taken a snap for Notre Dame yet and he's got work to do," said the Irish head coach. "I think we've got to ... hold on before we start saying hey, this is what this is going to look like. We're going to keep competition at all those positions with the eye towards Lugg's playing and Patterson's playing an we'll figure out the rest."

