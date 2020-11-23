Notre Dame Offers Indiana Athlete JoJo Johnson

Notre Dame has offered Merrillville (Ind.) High School standout JoJo Johnson.

Johnson transferred to Merrillville from Hammond (Ind.) Morton, and his game took off as a senior. He hauled in 44 passes for 810 yards and nine touchdowns this season. The 5-11, 170-pound athlete rushed for 575 yards (10.6 YPC) and 12 more scores the last two seasons.

Johnson also played cornerback the last two seasons, averaged 50.3 yards on four kick returns this past and scored 26 total touchdowns the last two seasons.

Johnson helped lead Merrillville to a 10-2 record this past season.

More of a dominant wideout in high school, Johnson projects well to the cornerback position at the next level based on his combination of size and athletic traits. He's not as polished on defense as he is on offense, but his upside at the position really stood out to me based on his senior film.

Johnson is a consensus three-star recruit, but this is a really, really smart offer by Notre Dame. Johnson brings versatility to the table, showing skills to help on defense, offense and special teams. He's a high upside player that showed a lot of faith in himself throughout the recruiting process.

I saw Johnson in person two summers ago when he worked out at Notre Dame, and he impressed me that day with his athleticism and competitiveness. His game really took off as a senior, and this is a player that could give the Irish class a boost if they can get him to pledge.

