Notre Dame Offers 2022 Florida Defensive Back

Notre Dame has yet to land a defensive back in the 2022 class, and despite having a number of talented players already on the board, the Irish staff continues to scour the nation for talented players. That led them to offering Fernandina Beach (Fla.) High School athlete Camron Miller.

Miller claims to have a 3.95 grade point average, and an offer from Notre Dame and Duke backs up his status as a quality student as well as a talented athlete on the football field.

Miller ranks as the nation's No. 141 overall player in the country and the No. 18 cornerback according to 247Sports. Listed as a cornerback by that service and an athlete by Rivals, Miller plays mostly safety on film. In that film I see an athlete that projects better to safety, but his combination of length, size and athleticism gives him the kind of flexibility that is craved for in the Marcus Freeman defense.

Here is SI All-American recruiting contributor Brian Smith's analysis of Miller:

"Shifty in space, really good open-field speed, long arms, and a frame that allows for 20-pounds define Cam Miller.

"The question is what position does he play? An excellent wide receiver capable of running by a secondary, Miller’s length and and athleticism are coveted by cornerback coaches as well.

"Miller became one of the Jacksonville, Fla. areas most explosive prospects last fall, and his recruitment went national. Notre Dame would do well to land the Sunshine State product."

Miller has offers from Miami (Fla.), Penn State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, UCF and Rutgers.

